Many companies are still struggling to meet customer and employee expectations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customer experiences were affected as service centers were unable to cope with the huge spike in calls due to lockdown restrictions. Some companies failed to provide a new vision of the workplace to employees who were forced into a new way of working, along with the technology necessary to fulfill new requirements.

The world is now conversational, and chatbots have proven effective at delivering high-quality customer and employee experiences. The new openSAP course How to Build Chatbots with SAP Conversational AI teaches learners how to create an enterprise-ready chatbot from scratch through step-by-step tutorials, leveraging the different capabilities of the platform.

Using SAP Conversational AI, organizations can address common challenges in employees’ day-to-day work, leading to improvements in efficiency, productivity, and engagement, and allowing employees to focus on unanticipated, non-routine, creative, and other higher-order work goals.

SAP Conversational AI is an end-to-end chatbot-building platform that enables users to train, build, connect, and monitor chatbots in a single interface. With low-code connections to SAP and non-SAP solutions, a world-class multilingual natural language processing technology, and embedded analytics tools, chatbots built with SAP Conversational AI are able to guide users to the right content, answer FAQs, and automate tedious tasks.

Over a six-week period, participants will have the chance to get hands-on practice in building their own chatbot for both customer and employee experience scenarios and benefit from best practices and tips from SAP experts. Throughout the course, users will learn how to train a chatbot, create conversational flows, connect the chatbot to communication channels, and monitor its usage. The course will also cover how to leverage the collaborative features available on the platform to create chatbots as a team.

How to Build Chatbots with SAP Conversational AI starts October 20, and only a valid email address is needed to sign up. The main target group is developers interested in building their own chatbots, but the course is open to everyone interested in learning about SAP Conversational AI.

Experts will be on hand in the discussion forum to answer any questions that may come up during the course, and participants can earn a certificate if they complete the weekly assignments and final exam before the deadlines.

Enroll and find out more on the openSAP website.