Since 2012, SAP and its partners have been supporting equestrian sports on a local, national, and international level. Technology continues to enhance the experience for fans.

And with a riding simulator installed in the newly opened SAP Equestrian Experience Center at the Walldorf Riding and Racing Club (RVV), equestrian sports are now making the step into the digital training age.

The riding simulator is designed to support all disciplines – show jumping, dressage, and cross country – and allows riders to train and practice routines in a completely controlled setting.

This makes the RVV a hotspot for equestrian enthusiasts who want to improve their training levels, prepare for a competition. or simply experience horseback riding for the first time. In addition, special training with professionals is available for riders recovering from an injury or trauma.

Experience Germany's first Riding Simulator



SAP is also working on enhancing the simulator training experience with Racewood, based on SAP technology.

Using SAP sensor data, a part of the cross-country course of CHIO Aachen has been virtualized for the simulator. So today, equestrian fans can get in the saddle and enjoy the experience of their idols virtually.

The SAP Equestrian Experience Center also showcases other SAP technologies in equestrian sports.

Using a 2D model of the CHIO Aachen premises, visitors are guided through the different disciplines and arenas and learn about the multiple technologies that are utilized. Fans can also judge dressage competitions in real time, follow their riders on the cross-country course, and analyze show-jumping rounds. They can even play a virtual round of simulated eventing with the new eventing manager app.

SAP Equestrian Experience Center is live



To ride Germany’s first eventing simulator in Walldorf, register for a session here. To visit the SAP Equestrian Experience Center or to know more about SAP technologies in equestrian sports, send an email to equestrian@sap.com.

Top image via video.