Ever watch an NBA game and think, “If I had the opportunity, I bet I could build a championship-caliber, powerhouse roster”? Chances are pretty good considering today’s stat-savvy NBA fans and the amount of information that is available at their fingertips on NBA.com/stats.

SAP, the NBA’s longtime stats and analytics partner, is making that dream a reality for a group of data-hungry, die-hard basketball fans in the second season of GM School Powered by SAP. Originally introduced in 2019, GM School pits contestants against each other in a series of high-pressure, analytics-focused challenges to discover which fan has what it takes to work in an NBA front office.

This year, SAP partnered with Turner Sports and the NBA to bring back a completely reimagined version of GM School that will premiere on NBA TV on Thursday, October 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

GM School Powered by SAP Returns



This season, fans will see new contestants, new judges, and special guests in a multi-episode format. Participants will put their skills to the test through several unique and creative challenges this season, including:

Draft Challenge, where contestants build their ideal NBA roster and create the best team possible using stats and analytics

Media Session Challenge, where contestants must defend their newly drafted teams during a mock press conference, fielding questions from actual NBA reporters

Hiring a Coach Challenge, where contestants test their interview skills with a prospective head coach candidate

Trade Rumor Challenge, where contestants must keep their composure while addressing a player who questions the GM about recent trade rumors

While the pressure is high and the competition is tough, the hard work will pay off, with the winner receiving an opportunity to meet and network with various NBA departments, an all-expense paid trip to a future NBA All-Star Game or NBA Finals, and enrollment in the Sports Business Classroom during NBA Summer League.

“We’re excited to bring back GM School for another season and, more importantly, give NBA fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get an inside look at how front offices operate and the integral role that analytics are playing in shaping the future of the league,” said Alicia Tillman, global chief marketing officer of SAP. “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to work with our partners like the NBA and Turner Sports to showcase how stats and analytics can make fans smarter – GM School continues to be an amazing platform to help achieve that goal.”

Think you have what it takes to enroll in and graduate from GM School? Tune into NBA TV on October 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET, October 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and October 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET to watch GM School Powered by SAP and see who wins! Miss an episode? Visit the NBA’s YouTube channel to catch past episodes.

Join the conversation on social media during each episode by using #GMSchool and following SAP Sports channels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for bonus content, including contestant hometown videos, real-time polls, and more.

Still want more behind-the-scenes access? Visit SAP’s GM School website for trivia challenges, contestant bios, and more info on SAP technologies that are leveraged by the NBA to help make fans smarter.