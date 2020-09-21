Employees are everything to an organization. When given the opportunity to do and be their best, employees and the organization win.

Now more than ever, these “experience wins” are key to driving the business forward with an engaged and empowered workforce. During this year’s SuccessConnect virtual event, learn how human experience management (HXM) makes it all possible at a time when employee experience matters most.

For new or long-time SAP SuccessFactors customer as well as companies looking to make the move, here’s what to expect at the SuccessConnect virtual event next month.

1. Get inspired by Viola Davis and Daniel Pink

This year, actress and activist Viola Davis will talk about what it took to rise from poverty to international stardom and how to live a life of meaning and purpose.

Daniel Pink, best-selling author of To Sell Is Human and business visionary, will join Meg Bear, senior vice president of Product, Engineering and Operations for SAP SuccessFactors, to share innovative ideas on how to improve culture, performance, and leadership. He will share practical tips and guidance for creating a more energetic and dynamic workforce.

2. See HXM in action

Amy Wilson, senior vice president of Products and Design for SAP SuccessFactors, returns for a highly anticipated session on the HXM product strategy and vision. She will share the latest innovations that make HXM a reality, showcase HXM in action through engaging product demos, and provide a preview of what is coming next to support the future of work. Gain a clear understanding of how to reinvent workplace experiences to strengthen resiliency, sustain momentum, and build the best future.

3. Explore what is new and next, enjoy hands-on labs

Based on positive attendee feedback, road map sessions are included in this year’s virtual event experience. Experts on SAP SuccessFactors solutions for talent management, core human resources (HR) and payroll, employee experience management, people analytics, and platform and technology will share what is new in SAP products and what is coming as part of the road map and future releases. See firsthand how products work during the dynamic product demo sessions.

Hands-on labs will provide an engaging, experiential way to learn how to configure and use SAP solutions.* These sessions will allow participants to earn credit for recertifications with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

4. Hear from customers with practical insights and learn best practices

Hear from peers as they discuss their HXM journeys and share how SAP SuccessFactors solutions have helped them drive better business outcomes through a more motivated and engaged workforce. Get practical insights and learn best practices from one-on-one customer interviews and customer panels featuring organizations of all sizes and across industries. Leaders at companies such as Microsoft, Bekaert, Ahold Delhaize, Corning, Love’s, Woodbridge Foam, and many others will share their stories.

5. Meet product experts and engage in customer round tables

Meet solution experts to gain practice how-to advice and get answers to burning questions. Attend interactive Q&A sessions to ask about specific product areas spanning talent and learning, core HR and payroll, employee experience management, analytics, and technology. Join interactive customer roundtable discussions to connect with peers and share best practices.* These sessions will provide actionable insight on relevant thought leadership topics such as upskilling and reskilling and diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with information on how to integrate SAP SuccessFactors solutions with other SAP and third-party solutions.

Register now for the SuccessConnect virtual event on October 6 for the Americas and October 20 for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Registration for specific sessions goes live at the end of September.

Chloe Nguyen is the solutions marketing content strategy lead for SAP SuccessFactors events.