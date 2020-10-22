Customer Quotes: Customers Adopt SAP’s Industry Cloud to Drive Business Efficiency, Lead with Innovation

WALLDORF — SAP today announced continued momentum for industry cloud solution portfolio strategy, with three industries added: retail, professional services and industrial machinery and components (IM&C).

SAP’s goal is to deliver innovative, vertical solutions from SAP and partners that help customers meet industry-specific needs and optimize end-to-end processes, helping them gain a competitive edge. The announcement in June covered four industries: utilities, automotive, consumer products and engineering, construction and operations.

SAP customers are starting to adopt these new industry cloud solutions. Read how they are benefiting from industry cloud solutions to support business objectives.

Delivering Good

“As we continue fulfilling the mission of Delivering Good by connecting companies in the fashion, home and children’s merchandise industries with our network of community partners that are helping people in need, we are seeing unprecedented demand for our service. We chose to work with SAP due to the company’s market presence in retail and its history of giving back to both communities in need and the industry. We are using SAP’s industry cloud solutions for the retail industry to identify and validate nonprofit organizations that are committed to serving people affected by COVID-19, homelessness, natural disasters, poverty and other challenges. The system allows us to match community partners with our donors more quickly and efficiently so we can better serve those in need and help the world’s best brands make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

– Lisa Gurwitch, president and CEO,

Delivering Good

E.ON

“Partnering with SAP enables us to redesign processes and structures, especially following our acquisition of Innogy. This project will set a new standard in the market. Having maximum automation and standardization on the new platform will make our processes much more efficient.”

– Thomas Koenig, board member in charge of Energy Networks,

E.ON SE

Hanesbrands

“The automation that INTURN has provided us has delivered efficiency for the team managing that [excess/obsolete] inventory. It’s allowed us to curate assortments for different customers, which is very hard to do in a manual environment… based on their historical purchases.”

– Ann Fritchman, chief customer officer, Innerwear,

Hanesbrands

KAESER

“SAP’s industry cloud solutions will be highly relevant for KAESER to profitably scale our Pay-for-Outcome Business Model.”

– Andreas Martin, project engineer for Sigma Air Utility,

KAESER

PWC

“We chose Replicon as our go-forward partner to provide frontline practitioners with a powerful, flexible and easy-to-use time capture capability. Not simply because Replicon has more advanced features and user experience beyond that we have seen from others in this space, but because the company share our vision and desire to ultimately transform the whole concept of revenue based time capture from traditional inputs to simply automate and review. Once deployed later this year, in conjunction with the certified integration of SAP S/4HANA, it will provide us with a single source of truth for project time, allowing better engagement management and ultimately accurate billing. We are delighted that Replicon and SAP are collaborating as part of the industry cloud for professional services.”

– Paul West, Engagement Management and Finance Transformation leader,

PWC

Tomlinson Group

“I’m really pleased and excited about the amount of construction industry-specific functionality SAP is delivering via the industry cloud strategy. I don’t believe this pace of innovation would have been possible before.”

– Vince Siemens, CPA, CA corporate controller and SAP program director,

Tomlinson Group of Companies

SmartService

“We are working with SAP on a holistic pilot of the industry cloud for utilities. The strategy SAP is putting in place is the right one to support the future business models of the utilities industry.”

– Axel Falge, head of Consumption Billing and Device Management,

SmartService

Snohomish County PUD #1

“We have worked for over a decade with SAP, co-innovating solutions with other utility companies. This collaboration has led to multiple product developments and successful implementations for our business. We are excited to work with SAP on industry cloud solutions that will continue helping our industry innovate and support our customers.”

– Marc Rosson, enterprise architect, ITS Department,

Snohomish County PUD #1

