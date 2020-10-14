Partners play a key role in driving customer success, from the moment customers identify their needs to the successful adoption of SAP solutions to value realization.

While we are proud of our customer-first mindset and the customer experience improvements achieved, we are just beginning and the best is yet to come. To achieve customer success at scale, we strive to create a strong collaboration with partners to orchestrate and deliver sustainable customer value. The SAP partner ecosystem is vast. Our strategy focuses on sales and service partners serving one of the following functions:

The SAP partner has the overall responsibility to drive customer success. The partner manages and nurtures the customer relationship throughout the customer life cycle.

The partner provides implementation services to drive adoption of SAP solutions and collaborates with SAP on customer success.

Our partner strategy aims to:

Harmonize the customer experience and drive increased customer value

Scale customer success through our partner ecosystem

Provide partners the support needed to adopt a customer-first mindset

To develop our strategy, we collected market research, success stories, and customer feedback to identify partner experience best practices and understand the challenges SAP partners are facing to meet evolving customer expectations. Understanding how to deliver an exceptional partner experience was critical as we set out to develop our strategy together with SAP’s global partner organization.

Collaboration with our partners in customer success improves the customer experience and drives successful adoption of SAP solutions. Our partner strategy is the foundation for a strong and mutually beneficial collaboration that will continue to deliver incredible results for our customers and partners.

Learn more about our partner strategy to drive customer success.

André Wagner is vice president of Global Customer Engagement and Experience Strategy at SAP.

Katrin Guenter is senior vice president of Partner Engagement and Experience for Customer Engagement and Experience Strategy at SAP.