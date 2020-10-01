WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced John Wookey will join SAP as president, Intelligent Spend and Business Network. Wookey was previously with SAP responsible for the development and support of line-of-business cloud applications.
In this new role, Wookey will work to ensure that SAP continues to lead the Intelligent Spend Management and Business Network markets while tapping into the broader SAP portfolio to ensure customers benefit from a completely integrated solution suite. He will report to Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering, and will be based in Silicon Valley.
“John is a recognized development expert with a proven track record of leading ERP, CRM and industry-specific application and platform technology teams,” Saueressig said. “Integration is top priority for our customers. John’s experience guiding companies through all development phases, including business needs analysis, design, development and deployment, will help us deliver on this promise to companies that rely on SAP to run their businesses. I look forward to welcoming John back to SAP and working with him to help our customers become intelligent enterprises.”
Most recently, Wookey was the executive vice president of the industry applications and platform technology teams at Salesforce. Prior to this he held various senior leadership roles at Oracle. Wookey has an MS in engineering sciences from the University of California, Berkeley.
Michael Weingartner, who until now led Intelligent Spend Management, will succeed Gunther Rothermel as president, SAP Cloud Platform, based in Seattle, Washington. Rothermel will be the head of SAP S/4HANA Sustainability.
