Partner Quotes: SAP Accelerates Industry Cloud Solution Innovation and Development with Partners

WALLDORF — SAP today announced support for three more industries enhancing the industry cloud solutions portfolio strategy: retail, professional services and industrial machinery and components.

SAP’s goal is to deliver innovative, vertical solutions from SAP and partners that help customers drive cost-effective transformation and sustainable growth, offering them new value and a competitive edge in their industries. The announcement in June covered four industries: utilities, automotive, consumer products and engineering, construction and operations.

SAP partners are important to this initiative. Read the following comments from SAP partners, many of which have apps available on SAP App Center, about their involvement.

Accenture

“Accenture and SAP have a long and successful history of investing in innovation and co-development to help our clients realize new business capabilities. Sharing our industry and technology expertise, Accenture can help clients drive change by delivering on the promise of the Intelligent Enterprise powered by SAP. Working together, we are doubling down to drive the next wave of industry cloud solutions, including for the utilities, retail, consumer goods and oil and gas industries.”

– Caspar Borggreve, global lead, SAP Business Group,

Accenture

BearingPoint

“We are pleased to announce the availability of our ETM.next equipment and tools management solution, built on SAP Cloud Platform and available on SAP App Center. ETM.next covers for our customers the end-to-end process for fleet and rental use cases, providing comprehensive digital solutions for requesting, planning, dispatching and billing as well as full life-cycle management for critical assets. Our partnership with SAP is about co-innovation on SAP’s industry cloud in the engineering, construction and operations and professional services industries. ETM.next is a lighthouse solution demonstrating the power of our joint partnership.”

– Donald Wachs, global leader, Business Services,

BearingPoint GmbH

Capgemini

“As an SAP partner, we continue to develop, integrate and deliver industry cloud solutions, built on SAP’s Business Technology Platform, that are complementary, consistent and easier for customers to adopt. We did this for the automotive industry as part of the first wave of industry cloud solutions from SAP. Our offer for automotive suppliers/original equipment manufacturers, built with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Cloud Platform, was launched in May this year. We plan to continue this collaboration in support of the next wave of industry cloud solutions by creating new offers for other industries, including retail.”

– Brad Little, executive vice president, global head of Application Services,

Capgemini

Deloitte

“Deloitte is proud to partner with SAP on industry cloud solutions across several industry sectors, including consumer products, life sciences, retail and automotive. Industry cloud represents a foundational capability to help our clients achieve the Kinetic Enterprise™, to be built to evolve. Deloitte has an existing portfolio of successful industry innovations that complements industry cloud. Together, SAP and Deloitte are providing a road map of business outcomes, each with a discrete, industry-specific value proposition enabled by SAP and Deloitte Kinetic Microservices.”

– Jan Waals, principal and global SAP Chief Commercial Officer,

Deloitte Consulting LLP

EY

“As energy companies reshape their businesses to prepare for the energy transition and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, they need innovative digital solutions to provide additional insights, improve their operations and engage their customers. As a global SAP partner, EY has developed cloud-based solutions specifically designed for the energy industry. These solutions extend SAP S/4HANA to include real-time operational and customer analytics, predictive maintenance and advanced business simulation functionalities, enabling clients to drive additional value from their SAP investment. Industry cloud solutions from SAP leverage its strategic ecosystem and ultimately provide value to the end customer by combining the industry knowledge and deep subject matter experience of EY teams with the leading technologies of SAP.”

– David Townshend, Global Energy SAP lead,

EY

GK

“We are pleased to announce GK Software’s support and participation in the new industry cloud solutions from SAP for the retail industry. GK Software combines its unique and leading industry expertise with more than 300 customers with SAP technology to benefit customers in the retail industry and to transform their businesses and accelerate their move to the Intelligent Enterprise. GK Software also has a portfolio of cloud retail solutions available from SAP, including SAP Dynamic Pricing by GK, cloud edition, SAP Omnichannel Point-of-Sale by GK, cloud edition, and SAP Mobile Consumer Assistant by GK, cloud edition. This portfolio of solutions, also available on SAP App Center, is able to deliver safe digital experiences to customers across multiple devices and channels. GK is looking forward to leveraging this strategic partnership with SAP to work with our joint customers and become the leaders of the new cloud-driven economy.”

– Michael Scheibner, chief strategy officer,

GK Software SE

IBM

“As industrial manufacturers seek to become more responsive to today’s evolving market demands, SAP and IBM are well positioned to create intelligent solutions with the combined power of our leading technology and deep manufacturing industry expertise. IBM is furthering its commitment to the next generation of industry solutions by delivering pre-built intelligent workflows for the industrial manufacturing industry and developing complementary industry cloud solutions. These workflows for end-to-end processes — like lead-to-order, order-to-cash and plan-to-manufacture — change how work gets done, driving greater flexibility, automation and intelligence. Our collaboration with SAP also extends to retail, consumer and utilities, where we are helping clients accelerate their journey to the Intelligent Enterprise.”

– Manish Chawla, global managing director, Energy, Resources and Manufacturing,

IBM

INTURN

“We are pleased to announce the availability of INTURN, a solution created to streamline and bring efficiencies to the management and optimization of slow-moving and excess inventory. Our product was built to complete the product life cycle across all verticals and industries, with initial focus in fashion and across all consumer categories. Our partnership with SAP aims to deliver first-of-its-kind innovation with the goal of solving challenges specific to customers’ processes, and in doing so helping them become intelligent, technology-led enterprises.”

– Ronen Lazar, CEO and co-founder,

INTURN

Keytree

“ResourcePro is a services sales and operations planning solution that provides professional services firms reliable actionable insights across multiple systems for resource and margin optimization. Collaborating from start to finish with the team at SAP responsible for industry cloud solutions, we have created a breakthrough app that delivers high-value strategic benefits to customers running SAP’s intelligent suite.”

– Anthony Aughterson, partner, Deloitte; founding director,

Keytree Ltd., now part of Deloitte

LTI

“LTI’s domain knowledge combined with industry cloud solutions from SAP build a strong foundation for engineering, construction and operations companies to become intelligent enterprises. We are pleased to offer Intelligent Construction Enterprise, our robust solution for engineering and construction companies that is co-innovated with SAP.”

– Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and Executive Board member,

LTI

proaxia

“Our vision for an integrated vehicle sales and service management solution is to help dealerships to transform and succeed in this wave of disruption. We are pleased to work with SAP as part of the cloud solutions from SAP for the automotive industry to bring intelligent, vertical industry solutions to our joint customer base.”

– Dr. Peter Lindtner, CEO, president of the Supervisory Board,

proaxia consulting group ag

Replicon

“Time tracking is key for services companies. They need a platform that provides global governance and a single source of truth for time, supporting any unique local requirements and use cases. Replicon Time Tracking for Services provides a configurable, global, employee-friendly software-as-a-service solution to the large SAP customer base as part of industry cloud solutions from SAP.”

– Raj Narayanaswamy, co-CEO,

Replicon Inc.

Sodales Solutions

“The industry cloud strategy provides our customers with a recommended recipe for best-in-class solutions. The integrations and standardization of technologies across the industry cloud solution portfolio enable a proven approach to digital transformation. We are pleased to announce the availability of our enterprise safety and labor relations apps with enriched industry best practices for the engineering, construction and operations, utilities, education and automotive industries. We are working with SAP to deliver innovations that will help customers to quickly adhere to local and global regulatory requirements in their journey to become intelligent enterprises.”

– Sana Salam, founder and CEO,

Sodales Solutions Inc.

Twenty5

“Professional services firms are under increasing competitive pressures to respond to customer requests for proposal with greater agility and precision. We are happy to work with SAP to provide our integrated project pricing and estimating solution to help deliver a strong and comprehensive industry cloud solution for professional services firms.”

– Magnus Bjorendahl, co-founder,

Twenty5 LLC

Vistex

“Vistex and SAP customers now have more options than ever before to deploy solutions on premise, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. Our joint focus is on delivering high-value solutions — extending the value of SAP’s industry cloud — that help businesses solve critical business issues and make informed decisions. We are thrilled to announce Vistex’s latest leading-edge solutions built on SAP technologies, ones that complement the on-premise suite that have been the industry standard for more than 20 years.”

– Sanjay Shah, founder and CEO,

Vistex Inc.

Wipro

“As part of our industry focus with SAP, we have co-innovated and co-developed new solutions for the real estate, retail and fashion industries. The solutions are built on SAP’s Business Technology Platform, which makes it consistent and easier for customers to adopt. We will further look at investing and leveraging the platform to develop solutions relevant to other core industries for Wipro, such as consumer packaged goods, hi-tech and utilities. This will allow us to help deliver the promise of the Intelligent Enterprise to our customers globally.”

– Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, vice president and global practice head, SAP,

Wipro Ltd.

