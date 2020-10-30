SAP Innovation Day for Partners returns Tuesday, November 10, 2020. On one day of infinite inspiration, ignite your passion for innovation, growth, and driving customer success.

Register today for the all-day virtual event and join thousands of SAP partners attending to learn both what is new and what is coming. Attending the no-cost online event is making a wise investment of your time in your business and career. Hear from SAP executives and experts who will deliver important updates on the latest trends and innovations in the SAP product portfolio, sales strategies, and technical news to sharpen skills for the year ahead.

The online platform will open at 7:00 a.m. local time and participants can attend multiple sessions to consume the content on demand at their convenience.

Here’s what you can expect during this year’s virtual SAP Innovation Day for Partners:

Keynotes from SAP executives Karl Fahrbach, chief partner officer, and Subho Sengupta, head of Small and Midsize Business Operations

Further information about SAP’s industry cloud to better understand SAP strategy and messaging

More information on the new IDC study and what is next for SAP partners, including predictions for growth, where to invest, and a special focus on job creation and SAP partner consultant opportunities

SAP experts speaking about the latest innovations across the SAP product portfolio

Insights into winning sales tactics

Updates on technical news from SAP solution owners

We look forward to seeing you online with us at SAP Innovation Day for Partners.

Sign up here