SAP TechEd in 2020 has gone virtual and entirely free, opening the gates to innovation and interactive learning opportunities for developers worldwide.

From December 8 -10, developers, technologists, and other experts will come together to explore and learn more about SAP’s strategy for the Intelligent Enterprise, as well as get a deeper look at the latest technologies and SAP’s Business Technology Platform. The jam-packed agenda includes workshops, lectures, breakouts, expert Q&As, and roadmap sessions. Best of all, the agenda follows the sun, delivering sessions that people anywhere in the world can jump into at their convenience.

“While we cannot meet in person, this year’s SAP TechEd is a comprehensive, free virtual program that will provide developers across geographies worldwide with 48 hours of non-stop learning and collaboration,” said Thomas Grassl, global head Developer and Community Relations at SAP. “We’ve brought the most popular elements of our in-person SAP TechEd event onto this virtual platform, which will deliver a valuable experience to developers of every level who can access sessions within their time zones to build their skills and help their companies become intelligent enterprises.”

Interact and Learn

With a combination of live-streamed and on-demand sessions, the agenda is expressly designed for up-to-the-minute learning and valuable interactions. Participants will be able to directly engage in workshops and live Q&A sessions with SAP experts.

Channel 1 is the open gateway to SAP TechEd, where participants can watch SAP executive keynotes, strategy talks, news spotlights, and more. A rolling agenda of continuous broadcasts will provide insights on the full range of portfolio-wide SAP innovations, along with guidance on where to find more information across the event platform.

Track Topics will allow for deeper dives into specific innovations through hands-on workshops with expert instructors, lectures, breakout sessions, and product road maps. Available to registered participants, the eight tracks consist of hundreds of sessions that cover:

Integrated Intelligent Suite

Digital Transformation with Intelligent ERP

Customer Experience

Analytics

Intelligent Technologies

Database and Data Management

Application Development and Integration

Partner Community

Practical Learning to Build Cloud Journey

New and noteworthy this year is the Customer Experience track, which will cover SAP’s strategy and portfolio capabilities, as well as the dedicated Partner Community track, where partners can learn more about working with SAP. The entire event is focused on expanding learning and innovation opportunities for developers.

“SAP TechEd is a great opportunity to learn about our integrated intelligent suite and gain a better understanding of our holistic strategy so you can integrate solutions to drive your business,” Grassl said. “We’ll cover the hottest how-to topics, including moving from on premise to cloud, and the latest updates on SAP’s Business Technology Platform. With this knowledge, developers will be able to drive projects forward for faster business results while expanding skills for their personal career path growth.”

Opening Gates for Developers of All Experience Levels

More than anything, SAP TechEd in 2020 offers a chance for developers of all levels of experience to explore new areas across SAP.

“If you’re a partner who would like to know more about integrating with SAP, here’s your chance to learn how to get started,” Grassl said. “For developers who are thinking about a career using what SAP offers in an area you already understand, like analytics or databases, we invite you to see how our technologies and tools can complement and build on your existing skills, bringing you greater opportunities.”

For more agenda details and to register in early November to attend the track sessions, visit the SAP TechEd website.

Follow me @smgaler