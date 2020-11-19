WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been named the software industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 14th consecutive year. SAP surpassed its previous years’ scores and increased its ranking relative to industry peers despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

SAP reached 74 out of 100 points (2019: 69) in the overall score, five points more than the second-ranked company. SAP improved its percentile value in 15 out of the 20 categories compared to 2019, including “Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability,” “Talent Attraction & Retention” and “Environmental Reporting.”

The scoring emphasizes SAP’s efforts in driving a reliable, compliant cloud strategy, valuing employees as its most important asset and enhancing its integrated reporting capabilities. This year a total of 83 companies from the software industry participated, more than double last year’s number. SAP has also improved its scoring in all three overarching dimensions:

Governance and economics: 65 (2019: 61)

(2019: 61) Environmental: 87 (2019: 83)

(2019: 83) Social: 81 (2019: 73)

“We are proud of our ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. This shows us once again that we have a special responsibility as sustainability leaders in the software industry,” said Luka Mucic, chief financial officer and Member of the Executive Board, SAP SE. “It drives us to even further intensify the work with our customers to provide them with solutions for their sustainability transformation, so we can all jointly build a more inclusive and regenerative economy.”

Established in 1999 by investment management firm RobecoSAM, the DJSI are the longest-running global sustainability benchmarks worldwide. SAP has been listed since their inception. Based on the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), the DJSI provide an analysis of corporate economic, environmental and social performance. They include general as well as industry-specific sustainability criteria for each of the 60 industries defined according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

In 2020, SAP’s strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance was also acknowledged by other ESG ratings. SAP remained a constituent of the FTSE4 Good Index series and the Euronext Vigeo Eiris indices (Europe 120 and Eurozone 120). SAP was once again recognized as an ESG leader by MSCI Inc. (formerly Morgan Stanley Capital International) with the top rating of “AAA.” And for the first time, SAP was included in the Wall Street Journal’s new ranking of the 100 most sustainably managed companies.

Recognizing the increasing importance of ESG performance not just for its business, but also for its customers’ success, SAP is driving holistic steering and reporting as a key focus area. Through its Climate 21 and other programs focused, for example, on the circular economy, SAP provides offerings that help customers advance their own sustainability performance. SAP’s Integrated Report reflects its belief that corporations can measure their business success more holistically through new accounting practices that connect economic, social and environmental impacts. SAP has also joined international efforts such as those of the Value Balancing Alliance e.V. and local initiatives such as QuartaVista, a project funded by the German government that aims to standardize broad measures of corporate impact.

