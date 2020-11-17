WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has positioned SAP as a Leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites report.* This is the fifth consecutive time Gartner has named SAP a Leader in this report following an evaluation of SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions.

According to Gartner, “Growing pressure to reduce spend, drive compliance and improve efficiency continues to propel interest in the P2P suite market. . . . Gartner defines procure-to-pay (P2P) suite market as integrated solutions with automated workflows to request, procure, receive and pay for goods and services across an enterprise. These solutions are marketed as suitable for processing, at a basic level, all types of spending including indirect goods, direct goods and services. P2P suites optimize the purchasing process, resulting in improved financial controls, process compliance, cost savings (or cost avoidance) and mitigated risk.” Gartner evaluated 14 P2P suite providers on 15 criteria and placed SAP in the Leaders quadrant based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“The experiences of this past year have put a spotlight on the importance of agility in procurement to manage unexpected disruption,” said Baber Farooq, senior vice president, Product Strategy, SAP Procurement Solutions. “SAP is uniquely positioned to respond quickly to changing market conditions and is the only provider that can help businesses manage all categories of spend. With process-level integrations across SAP Ariba solutions, SAP Fieldglass solutions and SAP S/4HANA, we will help our customers become intelligent enterprises and deliver business outcomes that propel growth and innovation during this challenging time.”

Additionally, in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for P2P Suites report,** published November 2, 2020, SAP’s P2P solution suite ranked as the No. 1 vendor in the Services Focused use case, scoring 4.32/5. Gartner also scored SAP among the highest two for Indirect Procurement Focused (4.15/5), Direct Materials Focused (4.08/5), and Complex Environment Focused (4.04/5) use cases in the same report.

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions are part of the larger intelligent spend and business network portfolio from SAP, which also includes SAP S/4HANA functionality for operational procurement and SAP Concur solutions. The newly formed business unit brings together SAP’s solution and product engineering teams focused on procurement, external workforce management, and travel and expense management to help ensure SAP continues to lead the intelligent spend and business network markets while tapping into the broader portfolio so that customers benefit from a completely integrated suite.

Complimentary copies of both reports are available here.

For more information visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Kelly Sheldon Murray, +1 (978) 708-6821, kelly.murray@sap.com , ET

Geraldine Lim, +1 (415) 418-0945, geraldine.lim@sap.com, PT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites,” Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, William McNeil, Tim Faith, October 19, 2020.

**Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites,” Micky Keck, William McNeil, Kaitlynn Sommers, Tim Faith, November 2, 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.