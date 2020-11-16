WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that research and advisory firm Ardent Partners has positioned SAP Fieldglass solutions as a “Market Leader” in the 2020 Vendor Management System (VMS) Technology Advisor report.

Ardent Partners evaluated the market’s top VMS solution providers in two categories — Solution Strength and Provider Strength — to aid human resources and procurement leaders in navigating the VMS provider landscape and maximizing a return on investment.

VMS platforms are automated solutions that offer end-to-end management of the core and critical facets of contingent workforce management. Ardent Partners recommends SAP Fieldglass solutions for strong consideration among small and midsize businesses and large enterprises in search of a powerful, global, end-to-end VMS platform.

“The SAP Fieldglass portfolio has long been a dominant player in the contingent workforce technology market and has a decades-long track record of success based on its global footprint, vast product development resources and commitment to innovation-led solutions,” said Christopher J. Dwyer, vice president of Research at Ardent Partners.

SAP Fieldglass solutions were recognized for providing one of the VMS industry’s strongest overall user experiences with end-to-end management of core and advanced contingent workforce activity. The report also highlighted the robust candidate management capabilities, powered by data and intelligence pulled from machine learning-driven functionality, and the real-time, predictive intelligence for its statement of work and services procurement functionality. The platform’s visualizer analytics portal, which provides a unique graphical and interactive analysis of worker data, is called out as one of the strongest in the market for its ability to proactively detect trends, while the market rate guidance pop-ups are highlighted as innovative in helping to guide buying decisions.

“We are committed to innovation and strive to provide an industry-leading VMS solution that empowers customers of all sizes to attain the maximum return on investment, without compromising user experience,” said SAP Fieldglass General Manager Arun Srinivasan. “Now more than ever, organizations rely on our capabilities to automate and streamline contingent workforce management and services procurement, helping them increase efficiency while actively guiding them through buying decisions with real-time and predictive data.”

Access a complimentary copy of the 2020 Vendor Management System Technology Advisor report here.

