In October, SAP launched 5 & 5 by ’25, a social procurement initiative that is part of the SAP One Billion Lives program. The underlying message is clear: corporate procurement can play an important role in addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges.

We need to procure to keep the business running. Many of those products and services that we need are provided by social enterprises and diverse businesses. These are not charities; they are innovative, agile, and commercially viable. The only difference is that they are also culturally and operationally focused on changing the world for the better.

What does that have to do with you and me as individuals?

Many of us will be looking for gifts this holiday season, and there is an opportunity here to consider the impact of the gift beyond the individual who receives it. You can get a great gift for someone you care about and, simultaneously, support individuals and organizations working on a substantive humanitarian or environmental change.

Our wonderful colleagues have created a list of socially responsible businesses that make excellent gifts this holiday season. The gift guides are available for markets where social businesses are thriving — the UK, the U.S., Canada, Germany, and Australia and New Zealand. We encourage you to augment the list and add your own favorite responsible businesses.

More than ever, I believe that it is better to give than to receive. This year, by buying from responsible businesses, you can give a gift that keeps on giving.

Peace and joy and good shopping to us all!

Adaire Fox-Martin is a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.