WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent research and advisory firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP a Leader in its “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems” report.*

Gartner evaluated 16 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” In addition, SAP ranked second highest across all four Use Cases in Gartner’s “Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases.”**

According the report, “Gartner defines the cloud database management system (DBMS) market as being that for products from vendors that supply fully provider-managed public or private cloud software systems that manage data in cloud storage.” The report continues, “By 2023, 75% of all databases will be on a cloud platform — a development that will drastically change the DBMS vendor landscape.”

“It’s our mission to help customers achieve true data-to-value creation through a single, end-to-end technology layer approach that connects business processes, data and experiences across SAP and non-SAP landscapes,” said Baré Said, head of database, SAP HANA & Analytics, SAP. “Our latest innovations, including SAP HANA Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, bring data management and analytics closer together than ever before, so customers can make well-informed, timely, business-critical decisions based on rapidly changing market conditions.”

Throughout the 10-year history of SAP HANA and with more than 53,000 direct and indirect customers, SAP has constructively built an expansive cloud-based data management and analytics product portfolio, which now serves as the cornerstone of SAP Business Technology Platform. SAP Business Technology Platform is comprised of, but not limited to, SAP HANA and the SAP HANA Cloud data platform for database and data management. It includes the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions for analytics. For application development and integration it provides SAP Cloud Platform as well as intelligent technologies such as the SAP Conversational AI and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation services. SAP offers customers choice and flexibility in their journeys to the cloud by supporting a variety of cloud infrastructure environments, including the public clouds of Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

*Published 23 November 2020 by Donald Feinberg, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Adam Ronthal, and Henry Cook.

**Published 24 November 2020 by Merv Adrian, Donald Feinberg, Rick Greenwald, Adam Ronthal, and Henry Cook.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.