WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP as a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions.”*

The report recognized SAP as a leading provider based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision,” after evaluating SAP’s metadata management solutions, including SAP Data Intelligence, SAP PowerDesigner software and SAP Information Steward, which are all part of SAP Business Technology Platform.

According to Gartner: “Requirements and market demand have expanded for metadata management solutions to address a new population of users leveraging a variety of data and analytics initiatives. This research will help data and analytics leaders find the most suitable vendor and solution for their organizational needs.”

“Metadata is the backbone of every critical business-oriented and technical project in a company,” said Andreas Wesselmann, senior vice president, SAP HANA & Analytics, Data Management at SAP. “Our metadata management solutions are crucial to building a trusted data foundation to run intelligent operations and analytics to drive better business outcomes for our customers. We believe that this latest recognition from Gartner shows that SAP understands the importance of enterprise metadata management for the intelligent enterprise.”

Data management solutions from SAP support capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate and archive data to optimize business processes and analytical insights.

Access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions” report here.

