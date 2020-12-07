WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP as a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions.”*
The report recognized SAP as a leading provider based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision,” after evaluating SAP’s metadata management solutions, including SAP Data Intelligence, SAP PowerDesigner software and SAP Information Steward, which are all part of SAP Business Technology Platform.
According to Gartner: “Requirements and market demand have expanded for metadata management solutions to address a new population of users leveraging a variety of data and analytics initiatives. This research will help data and analytics leaders find the most suitable vendor and solution for their organizational needs.”
“Metadata is the backbone of every critical business-oriented and technical project in a company,” said Andreas Wesselmann, senior vice president, SAP HANA & Analytics, Data Management at SAP. “Our metadata management solutions are crucial to building a trusted data foundation to run intelligent operations and analytics to drive better business outcomes for our customers. We believe that this latest recognition from Gartner shows that SAP understands the importance of enterprise metadata management for the intelligent enterprise.”
Data management solutions from SAP support capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate and archive data to optimize business processes and analytical insights.
Access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions” report here.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media Contact:
Julia Fargel, +1 (650) 276-8964, julia.fargel@sap.com, PT
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
*Published November 11, 2020, by Analysts Guido De Simoni, Mark Beyer, Ankush Jain, Alan Dayley.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.