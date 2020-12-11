Once again this year, SAP is celebrating the holidays with Hudson Yards, this time with Sing for Hope, the New York City-based non-profit organization that mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service to give back to communities across the U.S. and around the world.

Now through the end of December, seven pianos and one baby grand are being displayed throughout The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards. Twenty-five different performances by Broadway musicians and The Juilliard School will be held, including:

Jesus Rodolfo on viola with accompanist Min Young Kang on piano, a chamber musician, collaborative pianist, and music director

on viola with accompanist on piano, a chamber musician, collaborative pianist, and music director Singer Ben Bogen , who has performed in Broadway musicals Jersey Boys and Frozen

, who has performed in Broadway musicals Jersey Boys and Frozen Christina Maxwell , a published writer, singer, and public speaker who manages High Line Nine Galleries and recently starred in the musical Chasing Rainbows

, a published writer, singer, and public speaker who manages High Line Nine Galleries and recently starred in the musical Chasing Rainbows Juilliard alum Harold O’Neal , renowned composer, pianist, actor, dancer, and public speaker

, renowned composer, pianist, actor, dancer, and public speaker Juilliard alum Mun-Tzung Wong, founder and director of New York Conducting Institute

Each piano has been decorated by a local artist. In early January, all the pianos will be donated to organizations in underserved areas and communities.

We are proud to partner with Hudson Yards and Sing for Hope in support of the local NYC community this holiday season. Giving back is the cornerstone of the holiday season and facilitating this through the gift of music is a beautiful way to promote joy and inspiration at a time when we need it most.

As the premier sponsor of Sing for Hope at Hudson Yards, SAP has joined forces with The New Yorker to shine a spotlight on this celebration, its impact, and the talented musicians who are helping us celebrate a very challenging and unique holiday season. The New Yorker has captured some of the musical performances and, starting December 17, will share across its channels including a feature article and video on NewYorker.com.

“Musical performances are consistently some of the most celebrated holiday moments in New York City. We are thrilled to work with Sing for Hope, SAP, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Wells Fargo to help to keep the tradition alive and create a safe venues for local artists to share the gift of music this season,” Stacey Feder, chief marketing officer for Hudson Yards, shared.

There are many experiences available to all – near and far – as part of Shine Bright at Hudson Yards this holiday season.

For more information, visit www.HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

Alicia Tillman is global chief marketing officer at SAP.