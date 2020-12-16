This year has been, without a doubt, a very special and in many ways challenging one for all of us. Now that the year is drawing to an close, we want to take a moment to review what 2020 has been like for openSAP.

Like many others, we had to face and overcome various challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year has also been a very successful one for openSAP. The platform welcomed more than 200,000 newly registered learners and exceeded the milestone of 1 million registered learners. As in previous years, we received feedback from our learners, and they have again been immensely satisfied with their learning experiences on openSAP.

In the spring, SAP CEO Christian Klein announced the company’s new digital learning initiative, which helps make innovative educational content accessible to anyone during this challenging time. openSAP became the home for this initiative, where learners could access online content from across all SAP training areas.

In the middle of the year, openSAP opened courses from previous years to allow learners to catch up and earn certificates. Learners gladly took advantage of this offering. Between March 31 and June 30, there were more than 25,000 records of achievement, and over 35,000 confirmations of participation were awarded in self-paced courses.

This has been a year full of change and improvement on openSAP as well. We launched openSAP Podcasts and a restructured platform for openSAP Microlearning. We are proud to say that, at this point in time, we have state-of-the-art platforms for each of the three learning formats and are on our way to an integrated learning experience on SAP’s free learning platform.

Our well-established massive open online courses (MOOCs ) have been popular with learners for more than seven years. In 2020, many courses focused on gaining a deeper understanding of SAP S/4HANA and other SAP solutions. In the last weeks, we announced several courses to start at the beginning of next year, focusing on topics like SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite and SAP’s Integrated Intelligent Suite. Most recently, we announced two courses entitled, “An Enterprise Architect’s View on SAP Business Technology Platform” and “Business Success with Climate Action.”

In April, we launched openSAP Podcasts, our very own podcast channel and hosting platform. With the latest podcasts from SAP, learners can keep their product knowledge and development skills up to date. Learners can subscribe to their favorite series and new arrivals, such as The Open Source Way and Work Matters! Our openSAP Invites podcast is an invitation for listeners to learn with us on-the-go as we talk to SAP experts, course instructors, and inspirational thought leaders.

In October, our microlearning platform was restructured, and the content from the SAP Customer Experience enablement portal was moved to openSAP Microlearning so that learners can find everything in one place. A new feature on the platform includes the option for learners to like, share, and comment on microlearning videos, as well as subscribe to the channels they are interested in. We will continue to add new content on openSAP Microlearning about our current solutions – SAP Customer Experience, SAP S/4HANA, and SAP Ariba software – and we will also welcome new solutions in the future.

In November, the European Union (EU) Commission asked openSAP to support its Pact for Skills and invited SAP to join forces and take concrete action to upskill and reskill people in Europe. Therefore, SAP made a commitment for the next two years to upskill and reskill a large number of learners from the EU through courses on openSAP.

Most importantly, we want to thank all our learners for their support and their continued interest in learning with openSAP over the course of this successful year. We look forward to a new year of creating opportunity through learning and development for all.