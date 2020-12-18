It’s not too late to see what you missed at SuccessConnect 2020, now available on demand. Catch the latest product announcements and road maps, learn practical tips to create exceptional employee experiences, and hear from your peers about how SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite helps business leaders and everyday employees experience wins.

Here are this year’s can’t-miss top seven moments:

1. See HXM in Action

Amy Wilson, senior vice president of Products and Design at SAP SuccessFactors, returned for a much-loved session on the HXM product strategy and vision. In the product keynote session, she shared the latest innovations that make HXM a reality, showcased HXM in action through engaging product demos, and provided a preview of what is coming next to support the future of work.

2. Explore the Reinvention of How We Work

Kathleen Hogan, chief people officer and executive vice president of Human Resources at Microsoft shared her story on the increasingly important role of the CHRO – and HR in general – in shaping a workplace culture where employees can bring and be their best selves. She also talked about the “3Gs” – growth mindset, gratitude, and grace – that Microsoft is embracing to provide continuous learning and show appreciation and kindness to its employees.

3. Discover the Key to Agility with Technology and People Working Together

Technology is adapting to a workforce that looks different than it did a year ago, and every business needs reliable, innovative, and evolving solutions to keep their people engaged and productive. Learn how Corning is enabling employee-centric digital transformation with SAP Work Zone for HR. Hear how SAP SuccessFactors solutions help organizations create end-to-end user experiences​ to engage, inspire, and motivate employees. And get insight into how the SAP technology vision and strategy​ can help to future-proof business.

4. Uncover How to Develop Your Future Workforce by Addressing Reskilling and Upskilling Needs

The pandemic has forced global business leaders to invest in upskilling and reskilling their workforce so employees can master existing skills and develop new ones. With the right skills, employees can further their careers and support your business. Hear from SAP customer Liverpool on how it started using mobile learning and creating personalized learning journeys to accelerate learning at scale. Explore what is new and what’s coming with SAP SuccessFactors Learning, and see firsthand how to use the solution’s new learning management system administration.

5. Get Tips for Putting Your People at the Center of Your Business

The pandemic also changed how employees work and connect with organizations. Employees have endured months of rapidly changing priorities. Focusing on employees and the employee experience is more important than ever to increase trust, engagement, and productivity. Hear from Tec de Monterrey, a university that shared its journey to completely transform the employee experience​ for 31,000 staff members in 26 cities across Mexico. See what is new and what’s in store with SAP SuccessFactors solutions and experience management solutions from SAP and Qualtrics​ to better understand how embedded employee listening capabilities deliver value for your employees and your business.

6. Gain Insight into HR’s Role to Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) During Disruption

Diversity is only the beginning; we all saw the need for change this year, and people around the world are continuing to engage in conversations about racial injustice. The shift in focus to equity and inclusion is inevitable as global leaders rethink their roles and take action to advance DE&I at their organizations so employees feel heard and believe that they are being treated fairly. Listen to an intimate discussion with HR executives on the challenges of DE&I, and see how companies can learn from one another to improve racial equity within the workplace and across society. Hear examples from Terex, a company that is taking big steps to foster an inclusive working environment.

7. Realize How to Elevate HR and Accelerate Moving to the Cloud

Are you curious about embracing HXM to strengthen engagement, performance, and profit? Hear from Bekaert and what its HXM journey has meant for its employees and organization. Learn why and how to get started with HXM and take a look at how we are helping on-premise customers move to the cloud​ so they can become intelligent enterprise​s.

Specific road map sessions, hands-on labs, and other content are also available on demand. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch up, learn, and share your most-loved sessions with colleagues.