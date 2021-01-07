WALLDORF and BANGALORE — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it would invest INR 500 crore (€55 million) in India to localize and offer customers a multi-cloud choice. Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centers.
“SAP’s commitment to support India’s growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government,” said Scott Russell, president, SAP Asia Pacific Japan. “Our investment in India is toward accelerating the nation’s digital agenda and our customers’ transformation in the cloud.”
With one of the largest and most diverse business-to-business cloud portfolios, SAP India is a leading cloud company that is aggressively working toward addressing local customer demands. SAP further fortified its commitment to enterprises with the benefits of integrated cloud technologies to deliver the greatest flexibility and be data compliant under the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill.
“Today, customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliancy and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes,” said Kulmeet Bawa, SAP Indian subcontinent president and managing director. “SAP intends to advance the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India] by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centers to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better,” he added.
Customers are looking to move at an accelerated speed to the cloud for greater resiliency. With state-of-the-art technology and deep market expertise, SAP is prepared to respond to local market requirements and help enterprises harness their data faster to become future ready.
