SAP to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) will release its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2020 year-end results on Friday, January 29.

SAP CEO Christian Klein as well as CFO Luka Mucic will host a virtual press conference to present fourth quarter financial figures and 2020 year-end results, as well as an outlook on the current financial year.

Media representatives may participate in the virtual press conference via Webcast at 10:00 a.m. CET/4:00 a.m. ET, accessible here: https://broadcast.co.sap.com/go/pc.