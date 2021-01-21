With the new year upon us and the 2021 SAP Training and Adoption course catalog now available, it is a great time to start planning for professional development.

Using a wide range of filters, you can put together a personalized list of topics, dates, and prices according to category, language, delivery method, and location. And this year, it is all about Learner’s Choice.

Classroom or Virtual

Choose Your Topic: Classic or New

Besides a wide range of application training courses focused on SAP S/4HANA, courses on SAP ERP Central Component are still available. Course offerings also include learning pathways for analytics and customer experience, as well as offerings such as SAP Customer Experience solutions, SAP Activate, SAP Fiori, SAPUI5, digital supply chain, and, of course, SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Choose Your Venue: An SAP Training Center or Online on SAP Live Class

From this year, participants can choose how they join a class – in person at an SAP training center or online at an SAP Live Class. Learner’s Choice combines classroom training and virtual SAP Live Class sessions in one learning experience. The training shop shows Learner’s Choice events as classroom and SAP Live Class sessions for the same date and time.

Choose When: Scheduled Date or On Demand

If you cannot find a course date that suits your schedule, the 3 to RUN initiative enables scheduling a course on demand – simply bring two or more colleagues to the course with you. This applies for classroom and for virtual SAP Live Class sessions. SAP also offers custom training sessions for larger groups.

Choose How: Live Classroom Training, Self-Study, or a Blend

An expanded SAP Blended Learning Academy program allows participants to prepare for certification as an SAP S/4HANA consultant alongside their day job. Besides the flexibility of blended learning, the live sessions held by instructors are offered throughout the learning period. And you can get in touch with instructors and peers at any time during the selected period.

Learning Paths to Guide You

To view the various training curricula that SAP offers, take a look at SAP Learning Journey guides. These visual guides show course combinations for certain SAP solutions and how to progress to completion. Alternatively, you can take a look at the curricula in the course catalog.

The training shop is scheduled to get a makeover this year, with a new design to make it even easier to get started and access the courses.