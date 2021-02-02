Today, SAP announced the launch of Blank Canvas, an SAP Original Series. This newly created three-part video series explores the impact of “The Passionates” – a growing group of consumers who actively support companies that reflect their personal values on environmental and social issues.

In 2020, the SAP Insights research center launched a groundbreaking research study advising business leaders of skills and attributes they will need in the emotion-driven experience economy. With over 10,000 responses from consumers across Canada and the U.S., the report found that what differentiates business now is a leader’s ability to speak out and to mobilize action on global issues. “Driving this mindset is the Passionates, a growing set of consumers who believe in taking action to make the world a better place and they expect business leaders to do the same,” said Siddharth Taparia, senior vice president and head of Strategy, Brand, and Experience Marketing at SAP.

“We wanted to draw attention to environmental and societal issues and show what leading companies and SAP customers and partners are doing to address these challenges and bring about change and awareness in their own industries,” Taparia said.

The series is hosted by Baratunde Thurston, a New York Times best-selling author and Emmy-nominated storyteller. Each episode focuses on a broad subject and investigates angles with data-driven content, customer testimonials, and points of view from experts.

The first episode explores how players in the fast fashion industry are making positive environmental changes as the result of pressure from passionate consumers who are pushing for change. The second episode covers how passionate fans have pressed professional sports leagues and athletes to put social justice initiatives and messages on and off the field of play. The third episode delves into how food and beverage companies are confronting major environmental challenges of water supply, food waste, and plastic use – and how passionate consumers are driving changes.

The series includes conversations with supermodel, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Karlie Kloss and professional golfer Cameron Champ. The episodes also feature segments on how organizations like the NBA and the World Wildlife Fund are working to drive change on a global level.