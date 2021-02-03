WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced plans to offer partners significantly reduced subscription fees for its test and demonstration environment licenses.

SAP said it also plans to add new information channels to the “SAP for Me” portal, the digital companion partners can use to support customer engagement and increase productivity. These new initiatives extend SAP’s 2019 commitment to provide partners with the resources they need to support their businesses and customers better.

“We remain committed to helping our partners and customers easily access the tools they need to move to the cloud, advance their digital transformations and adapt to remote work environments,” said Karl Fahrbach, chief partner officer, SAP. “SAP partners remain critical in driving successful cloud adoption. This suite of new offerings, particularly the test and demo environments for our cloud solutions, is designed to continue to lower the barriers for partners and customers to move to the cloud and support their journeys to becoming intelligent enterprises.”

Several new offerings to help partners adopt solutions and successfully implement SAP Business Technology Platform are now available.

Free Access

Since June 2020 SAP has provided partners free access to SAP Partner Demo Environment, shared option, an integrated, preconfigured software demonstration environment to expedite sales conversations. Today, SAP announced 18 additional live scenarios that show the value of the intelligent enterprise, bringing the number of offline demo scenarios available to over 350.

SAP is also offering reduced subscription fees for dedicated test and demonstration tenants for the SAP Digital Supply Chain portfolio and the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution. It is planned to add further cloud solutions from SAP to this offer throughout 2021. Partners can allocate their market development funds for test and demo licenses. (Partners can find details on the SAP PartnerEdge site.)

SAP Business Technology Platform

These test and demo offerings extend to SAP Integration Suite and SAP Extension Suite powering SAP Business Technology Platform. A free tier model for the suites was announced at the SAP TechEd event in December 2020. This model is planned to become available later in 2021. In addition, a consumption-based model will become available for partners later in 2021. This new pay-as-you-go option, which calls for partners to pay for only the services they use, provides flexible access to development, test and demonstration licensing services for SAP Integration Suite and SAP Extension Suite. The consumption-based model requires no up-front payment and calls for a contract runtime of only three months.

SAP for Me

As an online companion for partners, SAP for Me provides data for actionable insights, guidance and support for comprehensive customer engagement. It also helps increase productivity. New functionalities, such as dynamic cards for sales professionals and automated reporting elements, are now available to all partners having a contract with the SAP PartnerEdge program. Additional insight views will be available throughout 2021. These include business planning, program and membership information, cloud product adoption, consultant certification and customer projects.

SAP Learning Hub

SAP has launched SAP Learning Hub, partner edition, and expanded its training and certification programs for cloud solutions from SAP. This new offering, available exclusively to members of the SAP PartnerEdge program, includes access to digital enablement content tailored for SAP partners. It also provides access to live training systems and opportunities to take practice exams in preparation for earning SAP Global Certification digital badges. The partner edition of SAP Learning Hub continues SAP’s commitment to equip its partners with the enablement tools needed for success.

