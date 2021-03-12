BDO Proposed as Auditor for 2023

WALLDORF — The Supervisory Board of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) has decided to propose BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as the firm’s auditor for the financial year 2023. SAP shareholders will decide on the appointment at the Annual General Meeting in 2022.
The audit tender was initiated early to ensure that the new audit firm has sufficient time for onboarding and transition. New regulations require a regular rotation of the auditor. Extending the existing mandate of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft is not an option under the new regulations.
