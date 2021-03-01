The COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call that global supply chains were fragile and that issues of national security surrounding them were, and remain, critical.

Modernizing procurement and supply chain operations tops the priority list of most government organizations, as they require agility in the face of disruption just as much as those in the private sector. Simultaneously, they must be able to adapt quickly to adhere to strict and ever-evolving privacy and security standards. To help them get there, SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) and SAP are accelerating plans to add SAP Ariba solutions to the SAP NS2 portfolio.

SAP NS2 is a wholly owned subsidiary of SAP focused on security issues for the U.S. government so that SAP can bring technology and innovation to customers across government and regulated industries. One hundred percent U.S.-based and U.S.-staffed, with expert personnel working around the clock to keep data safe and solutions running, SAP NS2 brings leading analytics insight and data fusion technologies from SAP and applies them to mission-critical workloads.

SAP NS2 has brought government and regulated industries customers of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions into highly secure environments. The FedRAMP-authorized Cloud Intelligent Enterprise from SAP NS2 is providing immense value across different lines of business and market segments, including access to real-time data for better decision-making, an intuitive user experience for more effective collaboration, and enhanced security.

SAP NS2 plans to deploy SAP Ariba solutions for U.S. federal, state, and local governments and other regulated industries customers including aerospace and defense, utilities, and higher education in the future. These market-leading solutions are proven to help procurement leaders enhance visibility into spend, increase efficiency across the supply chain, reduce costs and risks, and gain data-driven insights to drive more strategic operations from sourcing and orders through invoice and payment.

SAP is committed to bringing these same efficiencies to government and regulated industries customers while also addressing their security concerns and needs.

Bringing SAP Ariba solutions into the fold will help customers advance their digital transformation journeys for their supply chains. This is the next step in helping them gain situational awareness over their supply chains and protect against the infiltration of counterfeit goods into U.S. national defense programs, pharmaceutical compounds, and technology components.

As SAP advances on the path to FedRAMP authorization for SAP Ariba solutions, we look forward to enabling the government to scale the benefits that digital procurement delivers across agencies.

John Wookey is president of SAP Intelligent Spend and Business Network.

Harish Luthra is president of SAP National Security Services, NS2 Secure Cloud.