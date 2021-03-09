SAP understands the login complexity struggles that customers experience while managing multiple accounts and passwords. The company is introducing SAP Universal ID, the Board-sponsored program kicked off under the direction of CEO Christian Klein in 2019.

Aimed at centralizing user management, the program allows customers to log on to SAP systems using a single user account. Like an Apple ID, the universal ID links all users with existing SAP legacy accounts (S-/P-users) to one account. In the future, SAP Universal ID will complement most SAP login processes.

The program is part of SAP’s ongoing efforts to simplify its users’ SAP login experiences. By converting, customers and partners can:

Manage one account: Use just one account and a seamless login experience across popular SAP platforms such as SAP.com, SAP for Me, SAP ONE Support Launchpad, SAP Help Portal, SAP PartnerEdge, and more

Moreover, the personal and lifelong universal ID is the user authentication for external SAP portals of the future. By linking all of their P-users and/or S-users to a primary email address, users merely need one single password to authenticate. After login, users can choose among all of their linked accounts for authentication on external SAP portals.

We know what’s in it for customers and partners, but what’s in it for SAP? The SAP Universal ID program will allow us to know our customers better, identify an individual behind the ID to build a relationship, and to deliver a compliant, sophisticated, and engaging experience. SAP can learn more about customers, such as which products and services they already have and which elements of our digital landscape they’ve experienced. This knowledge helps SAP personalize offerings, automate communications, and advocate for users more effectively with optimized touch points and human interaction. The program will also help enhance GDPR compliance, compliance tracking/management, and improve security overall due to the elimination of shared user accounts.

How Do Customers or Partners Create an ID?

Creating an SAP Universal ID is a simple and takes less than two minutes, with three easy steps:

Provide personal information Verify the e-mail address Link all existing SAP legacy accounts

Tips to Start Off

Once an ID has been created, there is some helpful information to know when starting off.

SAP Universal ID works on the desktop browsers Firefox, Chrome, Safari, and Edge, as well as the latest versions of iOS and Android for smartphones and tablets. It does not work on Internet Explorer.

The following can be completed on the SAP Universal ID account manager, the single-entry point to view, update, and manage personal information, account security settings, and associations to companies:

Link accounts and email addresses

Maintain personal data and change main email address

Change password

Download an archived copy of the personal information and accounts related to the customer’s universal ID

Request deletion of the universal ID

Kevin DeVilbiss is head of Identity and User Management at SAP.