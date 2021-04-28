WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the 2021 finalists and winners of the SAP Pinnacle Award recognizing SAP partners for their outstanding contributions, dedication to teamwork and ability to challenge the impossible to help customers achieve their goals.

Winners and finalists across 28 categories were selected based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and partners’ own proven ability to meet and exceed key performance indicators.

Learn more about award-winning SAP partners here.

