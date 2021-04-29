SAP Welcomes Mutual Resolution of Past Export Control Challenges with U.S. Authorities

SAP SE aims for the highest standards of corporate integrity. We welcome the conclusion of the investigations before the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), U.S. Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

As noted in the settlement agreements, SAP conducted a thorough and extensive investigation into historical export controls and economic sanctions violations. We accept full responsibility for past conduct, and we have enhanced our internal controls to ensure compliance with applicable laws. Our significant remediation efforts, combined with our full and proactive cooperation with U.S. authorities, have led to a mutually agreeable resolution of the Iran investigation without the imposition of an external monitor.

Indeed, SAP remains committed to maintaining a robust, world-class export controls and trade sanctions compliance program so that, together with a global network of customers, partners, employees and thought leaders, we can help the world run better and improve people’s lives.

