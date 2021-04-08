We are pleased to announce that SAP has been rated a leader in Customer Experience with top marks in TCO/ROI in the recently released Ventana Research 2021 Value Index for Analytics and Data. In addition, SAP received a TrustRadius Top Rated Award in the Predictive Analytics category.

With these leadership ratings and awards, Ventana Research and the TrustRadius user community recognize SAP’s commitment to user satisfaction and customer success with SAP Analytics Cloud, a key component of SAP Business Technology Platform.

Building off the recognition received from the business intelligence (BI) and analytics community in 2020, SAP Analytics Cloud continues to gain momentum with thousands of customers of all sizes and in all industries and geographies selecting the software to make fast, confident decisions for better business outcomes.

Ventana Research has been evaluating analytics and BI software for almost 20 years. The two evaluation categories for Customer Experience are “Validation” and “TCO/ROI.” Ventana Research defines the Validation category as the ability for the vendor to support a customer through the journey of working with the vendor and its products. It defines the TCO/ROI category as the effectiveness of the vendor to demonstrate the business case, including product value, total cost of ownership, and total benefit of ownership. SAP and SAP Analytics Cloud rank highest out of 18 vendors/products in the TCO/ROI category, second in the Validation category, and highest overall in the overall Customer Experience category.

“Analytics are more important than ever to help people make better decisions promptly and for organizations to be more agile in these unprecedented times,” said David Menninger, senior vice president and research director at Ventana Research. “The Analytics and Data Value Index provides a comprehensive assessment of vendors that are delivering relevant applications to enable data-driven insights. Congratulations to SAP for being classified as a Vendor of Assurance and a Value Index Leader for Customer Experience in this Value Index. SAP Analytics Cloud is a modern, cloud-based offering that has become SAP’s primary analytical platform for accessing and analyzing SAP and non-SAP data.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become renowned for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products based entirely on customer feedback. With a trScore of 8.3 out of 10 and over 106 verified reviews, SAP Analytics Cloud is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Predictive Analytics software category.

“SAP Analytics Cloud earned a Top Rated predictive analytics award from TrustRadius based directly on feedback from customers,” said Megan Headley, vice president of Research at TrustRadius. “Reviewers highlight the product’s data analytics and visualization, simple user interface, and support for data integration.”

SAP Analytics Cloud brings together BI, augmented and predictive analytics, and enterprise planning capabilities in one modern solution so people do not have to use multiple point solutions. For organizations that run cloud-based enterprise applications from SAP — including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and SAP Marketing Cloud — SAP Analytics Cloud is embedded directly in those applications for contextual analytics. As part of SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Analytics Cloud helps transform all the data you have into the answers you need through a unified data and analytics foundation.

David Williams is vice president of Product Marketing for Analytics at SAP.