WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the formation of a strategic partnership for Financial Services Industries. With this partnership, SAP will significantly increase its support for the financial-service industry’s (FSI) digital transformation and leverage its solutions in the FSI space.

Customer: Berlin Hyp

“For Berlin Hyp, SAP is a trusted and strategic partner and one of the key elements of our future IT landscape. We are very excited about SAP’s FSI Unit and the corresponding approach of leveraging SAP`s FSI portfolio as we collaborate to develop credit workplace solutions and more. Through our alignment with SAP and SAP’s FSI Unit, we will identify additional innovations and drive co-developments in the future.”

– Sascha Klaus, CEO, Berlin Hyp AG

Customer: AOK Systems GmbH

“Our partnership with SAP has existed for more than 20 years and is absolutely unique to the market. We therefore welcome the SAP FSI Unit which will generate high future-proof benefits and numerous advantages for the insurance market and thus represent a further milestone in our unique partnership. With consumer demand for eHealth services and our ability to provide these services through cloud-based, next generation platforms, we look forward to co-innovating together.”

– Holger Witzemann, Managing Director, AOK Systems GmbH

Customer: Discovery Health

“We are excited and supportive of the SAP FSI Strategy. We believe that this focused approach will deliver best-in-class products and services to customers and will enable agility and simplicity. This bold move will offer an opportunity to customers like us to co-Innovate faster and fully realize the immense potential that technology can offer.”

– Maia Surmava, CIO, Discovery Health

Customer: Vast Bank

“Thanks to SAP, we were able to begin our transformation journey with customer preferences in mind. Their platforms give us the confidence and capabilities to better serve our customers today and into the future. In this fast-changing environment, banks need more than strong and reliable technology. Partners should offer flexible engagement models to enable co-innovation and agile execution. It is great to see that SAP’s FSI Unit will focus on what matters most to us – critical, industry-specific solutions we need to run our business and to stay relevant. Vast Bank is looking forward to collaborating closely with SAP’s FSI Unit to drive SAP industry solutions into the US market.”

– Brad Scrivner, President and CEO, Vast Bank

Partner: Google

“We are excited to partner with SAP’s FSI Unit to deliver AI and ML-based innovations for financial services customers. Google Cloud and SAP have a deep partnership to help financial services businesses digitally transform, including delivering capabilities to scale-out SAP S/4HANA for Financial Products Subledger on Google Cloud. Our collaboration with SAP’s FSI Unit will expand on this partnership, ultimately helping us deliver technology and value to banks, insurance providers, fintechs and more, at global scale.”

– Rob Enslin, President at Google Cloud, Google

Partner: .msg

“By founding the SAP FSI Unit, SAP is focusing very clearly on groundbreaking industry-oriented cloud solutions for insurance and banking. msg is fully committed to accelerating digitization in the market. Continuing our 23-year partnership with SAP, we deliver digital transformation through our comprehensive industry expertise, our market-leading msg solution extensions and our strategic development programs. Together with SAP’s FSI Unit, we can significantly broaden the global footprint and enrich the solutions with future-oriented innovations. In our role as THE leading SAP for Insurance Partner, we will continue to fulfill our responsibility to the market in order to achieve the greatest possible customer success with the best end-to-end offer for insurance companies on their way to digital transformation.”

– Dr. Juergen Zehetmaier, Member of the Executive Board, .msg

Partner: Microsoft

“Microsoft is invested in speeding our customers’ time to value through industry-tailored solutions, including Microsoft’s Cloud for Financial Services, and our strong ecosystem of partners. Building on our expanded partnership with SAP, SAP’s FSI Unit and its cloud-based capabilities will offer exciting opportunities to accelerate co-innovation for our joint financial services customers, including end-to-end processes for lending (workplace) solutions, core banking solutions, and Microsoft Teams integration for banking and insurance products and cloud services. Together with SAP’s FSI Unit, we look forward to delivering the capabilities and trusted platform financial institutions need to rapidly respond and adapt to changing market conditions and ultimately succeed.”

– Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft

Partner: EY

“To meet new and rapidly evolving customer expectations, banks, insurance carriers and other financial services industry participants are accelerating the pace of digital transformation. EY believes that advanced banking, capital markets and insurance technology solutions can provide better, more personalized and compelling customer experiences, while unlocking the ability to launch entirely new business models that meet the rapid pace of industry convergence.

EY is a market leader in transformational solutions and services to the financial services industry. Over the past 18 months, EY and SAP have made great strides in providing industry-specific solutions to combined SAP-EY financial services clients through the board-level Accelerate Program. Building on this success, EY has become part of SAP’s Industry Cloud for financial services program. We believe the creation of SAP’s FSI Unit will offer even greater potential to advance industry-specific innovations and deliver next-generation outcomes for EY clients in banking, capital markets and insurance.”

– Greg Sarafin, Principal, Global Alliance and Ecosystem Leader, EY

