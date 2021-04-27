Next month, join the SAP Data and Analytics Virtual Forum, being held May 11, and hear how companies can power data-driven enterprises and give data purpose.

From Data to Value

Every business knows that data drives success. They’re accustomed to measuring key performance indicators (KPIs), reviewing quantitative trends, and using data to inform decision-making.

There’s no disputing the importance of facts and figures, but not everyone realizes the true potential of data. Businesses especially need to recognize not only what data they have, but how to create value with it.

We’ve learned that having data isn’t enough. Businesses need to assess what data is and what it means to them before they can use it. That means seeing data not as a by-product of business operations, but as a driver of value propositions.

SAP Data and Analytics Virtual Forum

We know that the challenges of today aren’t the same as the challenges of tomorrow. What’s important is being ready for any situation, being agile, and being able to provide your business with the necessary insights.

The SAP Data and Analytics Virtual Forum is designed to help your organization understand the full value of your data. We will show you how to #GiveDataPurpose with our unified data and analytics strategy. Discover how to manage data through its entire lifecycle. From initial storage to real-time analytics, you’ll be able to quickly harness the power of information.

Learn from Data and Analytics Leaders

During the event, thought leaders, business professionals, and industry experts from data and analytics fields will discuss how to power data and analytics to help you drive stronger insights, intelligence, and impact for your organization.

Join Irfan Khan, president of Database and Analytics at SAP, and his guests to:

Learn how SAP’s data and analytics portfolio helps you get a consolidated view across your data – regardless of where it sits – and make real-time decisions.

Hear about the experiences of SAP customers, including Porsche, Max Planck Institute, and Quadpack.

Dive deep into selected data and analytics cloud solutions from SAP.

Explore how the new RISE with SAP offering can accelerate your cloud journey.

Learn from Use Case Scenarios

In addition, the event offers the option to explore specific use case scenarios in a choice of breakout sessions:

Proactive SAP S/4HANA Decision-Making with Data and Analytics

Finding and implementing a proactive financial strategy to meet today’s on-the-fly reporting demands isn’t easy, but it is possible with the right technology. Discover how complementing your SAP S/4HANA investment with SAP data and analytics cloud solutions can support your finance and planning goals. ​

Building a Hybrid Data Strategy with SAP

Data is scaling in size and becoming more complicated. At the same time, organizations depend on IT to unlock the full value of this data. As organizations look to chart their journey to the cloud, a hybrid data strategy offers the best of the both worlds – leveraging on-premise investments and gaining new cloud capabilities. Learn how you can maximize the impact of a hybrid data strategy. Geberit, a European leader in sanitary products, will share how it successfully streamlined its data landscape through cloud solutions from SAP. ​

SAP HANA Cloud – Brand New Tools Making the Impossible Possible

With the introduction of several new services in SAP HANA Cloud already in 2021, the capability to deliver on new, and sometimes previously impossible, use cases is now a reality. Hear all about the capabilities of the new cloud services for SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise, SAP IQ, SAP Replication Server, and more. You’ll hear directly from users of the new services and explore opportunities for your organization to gain more value from your data. ​

Register for free and reserve your place today. If you cannot make the virtual event on May 11, you will receive the replay in your inbox.