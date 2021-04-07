WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced new service components of the SAP HANA Cloud database — adaptive server enterprise (ASE), ASE replication and data lake support for SAP IQ software workloads — that allow customers to handle ever-growing amounts of transactional and analytical data in data-intensive, highly regulated industries such as financial services and telecommunications.

The new services in SAP HANA Cloud are a core component of SAP Business Technology Platform aimed at providing users with a high-performance, cloud-native data management environment that supports increased scalability and flexibility, on-demand provisioning and consumption-based pricing.

The latest release of SAP HANA Cloud allows customers, including the many financial services companies using reliable and proven Sybase data management solutions, to elastically scale their systems in the cloud and better manage infrastructure costs related to processing power and storage. SAP HANA Cloud services are currently or will be available for deployment on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, AliCloud and Google Cloud Services by year-end, providing customers with choice of cloud service providers.

“The new SAP HANA Cloud services are the perfect fit for on-premise customers looking to move to the cloud while maintaining the highest levels of security and uptime,” said Irfan Khan, president of SAP HANA Database & Analytics. “As our customers move or extend their landscapes into SAP HANA Cloud, they can expect faster provisioning, elastic and scalable cloud qualities, a fully managed database-as-a service, hardware infrastructure and consumption-based pricing. In total, this could translate to a significant reduction in operational and total cost of ownership. Companies will also be empowered to continuously innovate by leveraging capabilities in SAP HANA and SAP Business Technology Platform as they move from on-premise to SAP HANA Cloud.”

SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise

SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise and its replication capabilities are proven to excel in processing high volumes of short, fast transactions for customers in industries where performance and security are paramount. In the financial industry, customers use it to support mission-critical global trading activities, for conducting risk analysis, and much more across the trade lifecycle. Meanwhile, telecommunication companies use it to process phone call data and client subscriptions. The SAP ASE component of SAP HANA Cloud is highly compatible with its on-premise releases, so customers can continue utilizing existing investment. Also, the new cloud service retains its ease of use with standard SQL-based applications for porting of applications from other databases to SAP HANA Cloud quickly and easily.

SAP HANA Cloud, Data Lake

The built-in data lake component of SAP HANA Cloud is used to store and analyze massive amounts of data at petabyte scale. It is built on proven data lake scale technology from SAP IQ, allowing users to store and query huge quantities of data quickly and efficiently in the cloud. The high-performance analytics capabilities are where the data lake shines, as all the stored data stays readily accessible for analysis. SAP HANA Cloud is also being updated for full compatibility with existing on-premise SAP IQ databases, so that customers can continue to gain value from their existing and historical data.

“SAP HANA Cloud allows us to easily provision new instances on demand with just a click, giving us more transparency and control over TCO,” said Zeeshan Khan, CEO of Palladris. “We are building demanding applications leveraging the reliability and performance of SAP ASE, with the data management scaling of SAP IQ, and advanced analytics of SAP HANA in one simple offering, which removes complexity and cost of infrastructure management.”

SAP offers customers highly simplified and optimized migration path options to the cloud, including the SAP Database Migration Factory. SAP HANA Cloud is also available to customers through the SAP HANA Cloud trial , and they can participate in early adopter programs for the new services by reaching out to an SAP representative. Find, try and buy SAP and partner solutions on SAP Store, including solutions running on SAP HANA Cloud and SAP Business Technology Platform.

