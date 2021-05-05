Companies are increasingly investing in technology, but the return on investment (ROI) varies.

Amid a time of dramatic change, business leaders are investing more in technology to solve problems, improve business performance, achieve operational excellence, and generate shareholder value. These leaders see the potential to unlock $100 trillion of value but without a clear strategy, they are struggling to achieve their goals and experiencing varying returns on their investments.

Digital transformation can unlock $100 trillion of value for business and society over the next decade

Eighty percent of companies plan to accelerate their digital transformations, but only 30% succeed in achieving their objectives

Digital leaders achieve earnings growth that is 1.8x higher than digital laggards

The Best Run SAP

In analyzing business performance for 11,000 publicly traded companies representing USD$53 trillion in annual revenue through S&P Global Market Intelligence’s repository of annual financial statements, the outcomes for SAP customers are clear:

SAP customers outperform non-SAP customers in all three areas of business performance measured: finance, supply chain, and procurement; creating better cash flows and profitability through operational excellence

in all three areas of business performance measured: finance, supply chain, and procurement; creating better cash flows and profitability through operational excellence SAP customers with high digital maturity run even better, with each on average generating $107 million in working capital improvements and $108 million in cost savings over the past five years

over the past five years SAP customers with high digital maturity run better than the peers in their industry

SAP is here to support customers’ journeys to becoming intelligent enterprises and best run companies. Start the journey by:

Checking out the in-depth research findings of Companies Going Digital Are Running Their Best, with contributions from third-party thought leaders in S&P Global, BCG, and AlphaSense.

Requesting a Best Run Intelligence industry peer benchmark of your business performance in finance, supply chain, and procurement. SAP’s industry peer benchmark will compare your company’s cash conversion cycle, days inventory outstanding, and cost (as a percentage of revenue) to your industry peer average and top quartile as defined by S&P Capital IQ. The no-cost and no-effort complimentary analysis calculates the potential cash flow and profitability opportunities of closing these operational gaps. The assessment also includes a report of your SAP digital maturity based on SAP’s intelligent enterprise index.

Assessing your intelligent enterprise maturity in more detail across 10 critical business areas with a short and interactive Intelligent Enterprise Assessment survey designed to pinpoint your business’ strengths, weakness, and actionable next steps toward transformation. The assessment is just 12 questions and the result will be a personalized report that is emailed to you. Also check out our recent thought leadership document, Become a Stronger, Best-Run Business with the Intelligent Enterprise Assessment Framework.

We look forward to speaking with you and helping your company be best run.