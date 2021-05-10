SAP is honored to announce Cathy Daum, senior vice president of Go-to-Market and Scale Partnerships in the SAP Global Partner Organization, has been named by the CRN editorial team as one of the annual Power 100 honorees based on her contributions, expertise, and dedication to supporting IT channel success.
Additionally, SAP is proud to share that 14 SAP leaders have been named to CRN’s prestigious 2021 Women of the Channel Awards list. Each executive was selected by the editors at CRN for her contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication.
The Power 100 Award recognizes a select group of incredible women who have gone above and beyond — inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers and the entire IT channel.
We congratulate the following 15 leaders from SAP for their visionary leadership and commitment to the channel partner community:
- Angela Lee, cloud go-to-market lead for SAP in North America
- Anja Bernardy-Raab, senior director, Partner Business Development
- Anna Busch, senior director, Partner Business Management
- Anna Masters, vice president, Global Platinum Resellers
- Camilla Dahlen, global vice president, Software Solution Partners
- Cathy Daum, senior vice president, Go-To-Market and Scale Partnerships
- Denise Goncalves, senior global director, Business Development Cloud
- Diane Pereira, head of Content Strategy, Global Partner and Midmarket Marketing
- Emer Neville, chief operating and transformation officer, SAP Global Partner Organization
- Lisa Ma, portfolio director, North America Partner Managed Solutions
- Lorraine Maurice, senior director, Global Indirect Channel Marketing
- Meaghan Sullivan, head of Global Partner and Midmarket Marketing
- Nanette Lazina, vice president, Midmarket Channels
- Roisin Monaghan, vice president, Software Partner Marketing
- Shannon Platz, global vice president, Go-To-Market, Strategy and Readiness
The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 100 Award will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
Follow us on Twitter or @SAPPartners4U, Facebook, and LinkedIn.