SAP is honored to announce Cathy Daum, senior vice president of Go-to-Market and Scale Partnerships in the SAP Global Partner Organization, has been named by the CRN editorial team as one of the annual Power 100 honorees based on her contributions, expertise, and dedication to supporting IT channel success.

Additionally, SAP is proud to share that 14 SAP leaders have been named to CRN’s prestigious 2021 Women of the Channel Awards list. Each executive was selected by the editors at CRN for her contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication.

The Power 100 Award recognizes a select group of incredible women who have gone above and beyond — inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers and the entire IT channel.

We congratulate the following 15 leaders from SAP for their visionary leadership and commitment to the channel partner community:

Angela Lee , cloud go-to-market lead for SAP in North America

Anja Bernardy-Raab , senior director, Partner Business Development

Anna Busch , senior director, Partner Business Management

Anna Masters , vice president, Global Platinum Resellers

Camilla Dahlen , global vice president, Software Solution Partners

Cathy Daum , senior vice president, Go-To-Market and Scale Partnerships

Denise Goncalves , senior global director, Business Development Cloud

Diane Pereira , h ead of Content Strategy, Global Partner and Midmarket Marketing

Emer Neville , chief operating and t ransformation officer, SAP Global Partner Organization

Lisa Ma , portfolio director, North America Partner Managed Solutions

Lorraine Maurice , senior director, Global Indirect Channel Marketing

Meaghan Sullivan , head of Global Partner and Midmarket Marketing

Nanette Lazina , vice president, Midmarket Channels

Roisin Monaghan , vice president, Software Partner Marketing

Shannon Platz, global vice president, Go-To-Market, Strategy and Readiness

The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 100 Award will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

