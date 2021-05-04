The disruption of the past 18 months has created huge challenges and opportunities for procurement organizations across the globe. To thrive through uncertainty, you need new ways to strengthen supply chain resilience, cut costs and risk, and manage every aspect of spend with intelligence, efficiency, and speed.

This year’s SAPPHIRE NOW offers extensive resources to help you achieve it.

Future-Focused Procurement Track

For the first time, SAP is offering a full day of procurement sessions focused on enabling you to optimize outcomes and chart a successful path forward. Launching on June 8, the Procurement track at SAPPHIRE NOW will feature a wide array of leaders, experts, and peers exploring how SAP helps users align every spend decision to business strategy in today’s networked economy.

Customers like Kohler, Gilead Sciences, PVH, Natura &Co, and XPO Logistics will share their experience and best practices, while SAP partners and executives will offer insights on next-generation intelligent spend management solutions, recent and planned innovations, and a vision for the future.

To accommodate different schedules and interests, sessions will be offered in a variety of short- and long-term formats and divided into several sub-tracks, including digital transformation of procurement, trading partner collaboration and innovation, and external labor spend optimization. This content will offer valuable skills and information on how to:

Shift procurement from an operational function to a strategic business force

Deliver a smarter, guided, more autonomous process across all categories of spend

Get closer to and collaborate better with suppliers, providers, and other trading partners through the world’s largest unified business network

Enhance efficiency and connection through an open, extensible platform that integrates procurement into strategic planning and supports the goals of finance, operations, and the entire company

Effectively manage external labor procurement to reduce security risks, increase business agility, and drive greater value in this critical and fast-growing spend category

Adopt digital transformation strategies used by procurement and supply chain leaders to meet key goals and attain competitive advantage

Fast-Paced Studio Broadcast

Before starting the sessions, we’ll kick things off with SAPPHIRE NOW studio, an engaging and quick-moving broadcast covering the latest procurement news, announcements, and conversations with analysts and top regional businesses. Attendees will hear from John Wookey, president of Intelligent Spend and Business Network for SAP, along with Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Product Engineering, who will discuss what is happening now and what is ahead to accelerate your digital journey.

Exciting Activities Expand the Experience

Tune in on June 2 for the SAPPHIRE NOW global keynote, where SAP CEO Christian Klein will deliver exciting strategy updates and examine their impact with other special guests. And don’t miss the hands-on Digital Showcase Procurement Agility Tour, where you can see bicycle manufacturer 72 Bikes tap the power of a future-proof spend management system and global business network to launch a new sustainable product line.

Register Today

Registration is free for SAPPHIRE NOW in 2021. Sign up today to secure your spot, then watch your inbox for detailed information to set your schedule and make the most of this industry-leading event.

Gretchen Eischen is global vice president of Marketing for SAP Procurement Solutions.