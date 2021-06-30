WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a new relationship with Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) to identify and develop early talent in the cybersecurity sector.

This agreement aims to help improve diversity in the cybersecurity sector by collaborating on a curriculum, providing more internships and early career opportunities, enabling better knowledge transfer between the organizations and encouraging early talent to explore new career opportunities.

“As technology progresses, it is our responsibility in the software industry to devise new ways to protect valuable data, support business operations and secure enterprises of all sizes,” said Tim McKnight, chief security officer, SAP. “This close relationship with Columbia University allows us to identify diverse talent to keep SAP’s customers and products safe while providing students and recent graduates an opportunity to launch a new and exciting career.”

As cyberattacks continue to make headlines, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is increasing.

“While there a high demand for cybersecurity professionals, there also is a significant gender disparity in the cybersecurity workforce,” said Elena Kvochko, chief trust officer, SAP. “We are hopeful that introducing this career path to students and recent graduates will bring a greater level of diversity to the industry. We believe that diversity will bring new ideas, skills and creativity when solving security challenges.”

SAP plans to lead events on and off campus, contribute to thought leadership programs, host career events and sponsor Capstone workshops – SIPA’s signature consulting projects, which give students the opportunity to work with and advise external clients.

According to Jason Healey, senior research scholar at Columbia SIPA and a pioneer of cyberthreat intelligence, the school is looking forward to the opportunities this relationship will provide for students.

“Due to SAP’s funding, we’re already finding new opportunities to reach out to our diverse student body to let them know about the amazing job prospects in cybersecurity, even for those outside of STEM,” Healey said. “The events, projects, information and first-hand experience our students will have access to will be extremely valuable for their career development.”

