SUNNYVALE, Calif., and WALLDORF — Google Cloud and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an expanded strategic partnership to help customers execute business transformations, migrate critical business systems to the cloud and augment existing business systems with Google Cloud capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Under this expanded partnership, Google Cloud will be a strategic cloud partner for the RISE with SAP offering. The two companies will partner to accelerate customers’ cloud migrations and business process migrations. In addition, customers can benefit from the planned global availability of multiple SAP services and products on Google Cloud’s reliable, scalable cloud infrastructure and high-speed network, including the SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions within SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

“Google Cloud and SAP share a commitment to supporting customer success and growth. We’re delighted to partner with SAP to accelerate business’ digital transformations with SAP on Google Cloud and with next-generation cloud capabilities,” said Rob Enslin, president at Google Cloud. “Through support for RISE with SAP and in-depth integrations between SAP and Google Cloud, this new partnership will enable customers to seamlessly bring their most critical business systems and applications to a future-proof, secure and low-latency environment and to run them sustainably, on the industry’s cleanest cloud.”

“RISE with SAP has been enthusiastically adopted by customers who want to accelerate their journey toward becoming an intelligent enterprise. We are now expanding our partnership with Google Cloud to further customer success,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and responsible for SAP Product Engineering. “Offering integration between SAP solutions, SAP BTP and Google Cloud infrastructure and capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics gives customers the choice they desire as well as the innovative portfolio they seek to transform their businesses in the cloud.”

SAP and Google Cloud drove successful joint customer adoption throughout 2021, with mutual customers such as Energizer, MSC Industrial, the AES Corporation and others selecting RISE with SAP on Google Cloud.

