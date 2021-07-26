WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Energizer Holdings Inc., one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant and fragrance products, will use the RISE with SAP offering to help implement the SAP S/4HANA solution for central finance hosted on Google Cloud and operate more efficiently, manage future mergers and acquisitions, and support the company’s product strategy.

“SAP S/4HANA for central finance will help us automate essential business processes, improve customer service and fuel innovation that grows our company’s leadership position globally,” Energizer Chief Information Officer Dan McCarthy said. “We selected RISE with SAP to begin our journey to SAP S/4HANA and maintain the freedom and flexibility to move at our own pace.”

“Energizer powers many facets of the world including medical devices, wearables and entertainment and has a strong heritage of sustainability-focused innovation,” said John Tully, SAP North America senior vice president and managing director of South Region.

“SAP announced RISE with SAP with innovators like Energizer in mind, helping our customers leverage SAP S/4HANA to fuel finance transformations and support future innovation,” Tully said.

“We’re delighted to support Energizer’s digital transformation with SAP on Google Cloud,” said Snehanshu Shah, managing director for SAP at Google Cloud. “By bringing its critical SAP systems into a cloud environment, Energizer is building a foundation for future scale and innovation on the industry’s cleanest cloud.”

