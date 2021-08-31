WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP a Leader in its Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools* report. Gartner evaluated 18 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.”

This is the 14th consecutive year that SAP has been named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.

According to Gartner, “The data integration tool market is seeing renewed momentum, driven by requirements for hybrid and multicloud data integration, augmented data management, and data fabric designs. This assessment of 18 vendors will help data and analytics leaders choose a best fit for their data integration needs.”

“This latest recognition from Gartner acknowledges SAP’s ongoing commitment to improving our customers’ data integration across the enterprise,” said Andreas Wesselmann, senior vice president, SAP HANA Database & Analytics, Common Data Services at SAP. “As part of the information management layer of SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP’s data integration offerings deliver trusted, relevant and timely information to drive better business outcomes for our customers.”

Evonik Industries AG, headquartered in Germany and one of the largest specialty chemicals companies in the world, is using the SAP Data Intelligence solution. “We have witnessed efficiency improvements for data management as well as higher data quality,” said Frank Schmalle, head of Enterprise Data Management, Global IT, Evonik Industries AG. “Using SAP Data Intelligence, we will continue our journey to streamline the handling of complex materials data across our business.”

SAP’s data integration offerings include SAP Data Intelligence, SAP Data Services, SAP Landscape Transformation Replication Server and SAP Integration Suite, along with integration capabilities of SAP HANA. These offerings are part of SAP Business Technology Platform and focus on delivering comprehensive integration by providing users with intelligent and contextual insights through integration across the IT landscape.

