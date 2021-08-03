WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms* for the second year in a row. SAP has been recognized as a Leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision” after evaluation of 13 vendors.

According to Gartner, “Multiexperience development platforms provide software engineering leaders and teams with a unified way to create rich, interconnected user experiences across web, mobile, conversational, digital twin, IoT and AR applications. This research evaluates 13 MXDPs based on ten critical capabilities and five use cases.”

“In a world that is more connected than ever, customers expect a harmonized digital experience across all of their applications to stay innovative and competitive,” said Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer and member of the Executive Board, SAP. “SAP Extension Suite is part of SAP Business Technology Platform and delivers consistent, personalized and unified experiences across multisensory touch points and modalities. Customers such as CLAAS benefit from accelerated time to value, increased engagement and productivity, and greater business resilience.”

CLAAS, a global agricultural machinery manufacturer, uses SAP Extension Suite to help achieve a 95% employee satisfaction, a 40% reduction in development costs and faster time to market.

“By unifying our technology in the field of digital applications, with SAP Extension Suite we can respond quickly and efficiently to the requirements of our internal customers and employees,” said Bernhard Schuchert, CIO of CLAAS. “And we can provide innovative web and mobile solutions that are otherwise only experienced in the end-user context.”

SAP’s multiexperience development offering consists of SAP Extension Suite, including the SAP AppGyver tool, SAP Business Application Studio, SAP Conversational AI services, the mobile development kit service, native SDKs for iOS and Android, and the SAP Fiori design system.

The offering enables customers to boost productivity and engagement by delivering tailored experiences for SAP customers and employees alike. SAP supports by enabling IT and citizen developers to deliver seamless multiexperience application practices with the ease and simplicity of low-code/no-code tooling. SAP also supports sophisticated pro-code development that is complemented by innovative AI services, APIs, prebuilt integration and extension components on SAP Business Technology Platform.

Learn more about SAP Extension Suite and SAP Business Technology Platform.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Julia Fargel, +1 (650) 276-8964, julia.fargel@sap.com, PT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms,” July 26, 2021. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.