Once a year, the boundless limits of the imagination are celebrated at the SAP Innovation Awards, and we are continuing the tradition of honoring those who’ve made an impact with daring, ingenuity, and vision.

Now in its ninth year, the SAP Innovation Awards 2022 commemorate the achievements of companies and organizations that have utilized SAP products and technologies to set new standards for creating value, disrupting industries, and improving lives. The competition is an opportunity to highlight successes and innovation leadership while gaining recognition and acclaim — and having a bit of fun while helping the world run better.

Celebratory Event Has Become the New Industry New Standard

Since its formation in 2014, the SAP Innovation Awards have attracted growing interest from all corners of the business world, with a year-over-year growth in the number of submissions by 44% percent. Unlike the “rinse and repeat” cycle of other award presentations, there is no set formula for earning one of our prestigious prizes. The innovations reflect fresh thinking and originality, and the diversity among the 2021 winners was noteworthy, as you will see.

The 2022 entrants hope to do their predecessors one better and demonstrate how they’ve expanded on these advances, in keeping with the overall theme of making society more productive and humane, and bringing both relief and a sense of appeal to the workspace.

Setting New Precedents

As COVID-19 impacted much of the planet, the 2021 winners embodied the adage that adversity can inspire innovation. Among the memorable selections:

Tecnológico de Monterrey introduced a remote learning network within days that addressed both the physical and mental health needs of students and staff

PayPal launched a ground-breaking application with unlimited scale, enabling the company to manage greater transaction volumes with higher levels of sophistication

And these are only a few examples. You can check out all of the winning 2021 stories here.

Part of a Greater Good

In total, the 2022 SAP Innovation Awards will recognize up to 25 winners across eight categories:

50th Anniversary Legend

Social Catalyst

Industry Leader

Transformation Champion

Business Innovator

Adoption Superhero

Partner Paragon

Cutting-Edge Genius

Selections will be judged based on how SAP products have been used to break new technological ground and enhance the “greater good” – not about generating more profit.

In tribute to all participants, SAP has pledged to donate up to $20,000 to Theirworld, a global children’s charity committed to ending the global education crisis by focusing on quality preschool care and more. Additionally, the 25 winners will each receive a $1,000 voucher that can be donated to a high-impact project of their choice. Winners will also have brand amplification opportunities such as a feature mention in a Forbes.com blog, potential media interviews and keynote presentations, and indisputable recognition as an industry leader.

So the question is: Are you ready to be a part of the SAP Innovation Awards?

Don’t Miss the Submission Deadline

This year’s entry submission period started on August 2 and continues until January 31, 2022. SAP will announce its list of finalists on March 16, 2022. Winners will be announced on April 14, 2022.

To learn more and begin filling out your entry form to submit, visit the SAP Innovation Awards page on sap.com.

Scott Russell is a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and head of the Customer Success organization.