SAP TechEd in 2021 is shaping up to be among the most memorably valuable experiences for developers this year and beyond.

Registration just kicked off for this entirely free virtual event, being held November 16-18, revealing a thoughtfully curated agenda where SAP and industry experts, along with an unprecedented number of customers and partners, will share strategic insights, the latest innovations, and best practices. Above all, this year’s event puts customers and partners in the spotlight.

“More than ever, this year’s SAP TechEd reflects our commitment to deliver a continuous, personalized learning journey that inspires and engages our 2.8 million strong SAP Community,” said Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “We designed the complete agenda around greater opportunities to network with like-minded innovators in real-world, fun experiences. Half of our hands-on workshop sessions have unlimited seating, so that any number of attendees can join live and watch experts perform and explain exercises, which can then be done by anyone at their own pace. You’ll also learn directly from customers and partners on how to apply the latest SAP technologies to innovate for your professional career development and help your organization become an intelligent enterprise.”

Innovate with SAP Where It Matters for You

The entire SAP TechEd line-up of expert sessions, dynamic hands-on workshops, and live Channel 1 broadcasts is structured around eight topic tracks:

Database and Data Management

Analytics

Application Development and Integration

Intelligent Technologies

Intelligent Suite Solutions and Processes

Integrated Intelligent Suite

Digital Transformation with Intelligent ERP

Partner Innovation with SAP

Select the learning experience most valuable for you, given your career and company objectives and specific technology interests. Join expert sessions for a strategic view of how developers and other technologists are using the SAP platform to help their organizations become intelligent enterprises. Jump into hands-on workshops to watch solution demos and try out creating extensions on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) of innovations extending the SAP intelligent suite of applications – no pre-booking required.

Tune in anytime to Channel 1 for live, quick takes with world-class guests who will share their unique perspectives on game-changing topics.

Immerse Yourself in Real-World Innovations with Customers and SAP Experts

This year, customers and partners will be front and center, directly sharing how they are using SAP BTP to solve their biggest business challenges. They’re bringing what we call their “use case factory,” so you can learn from their experiences, by industry and SAP solution. You can get answers to your burning questions in live Q&As or watch the replays at your convenience. They’ll be backed up by sessions with SAP experts sharing the latest product road maps and best practices curated from across the SAP community.

Build Your Community to Win Together

SAP TechEd is much more than two days of nonstop education. It’s part of a continuous learning experience that brings together the entire SAP community during this signature event, as well as educational opportunities throughout the year.

Sessions and workshops will feature recommended resources to expand your knowledge such as accessing code on GitHub, exploring proven use cases on SAP Discovery Center, or signing up for online learning courses at openSAP. Registered SAP TechEd participants are also eligible for special post-event learning and certification offers.

SAP TechEd registration is open now. Visit the SAP TechEd in 2021 website for full details about the agenda and sign-up details.

