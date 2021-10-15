Large enterprises are increasingly moving their IT operations and applications into the cloud to be more agile and so they can more readily scale their businesses. Businesses need tools to successfully manage their business processes within cloud environments as well as the process for building, deploying, and testing applications.

That’s why SAP Cloud ALM enables easier and faster deployment of cloud solutions from SAP. In short, it is an integration engine for business transformation and is included in RISE with SAP and SAP support offerings. It is an entirely new solution built using cloud-native principles.

SAP Cloud ALM can provide customers with a harmonized implementation experience across all components of the Intelligent Enterprise, mainly cloud-centric but also for hybrid environments. Spanning the entire application life cycle, SAP Cloud ALM supports designing, building, testing, and deploying solutions. SAP Cloud ALM provides one methodology and tool chain, one process hierarchy, best practices, end-to-end traceability, and proactive support.

SAP Cloud ALM is integrated with the applications to support customers on their cloud adoption journey, helping to make the cloud transition seamless. The solution provides customers with a management process to govern their business processes and procedures, to see what is working, what new software could help them, and where the opportunities are. SAP Cloud ALM should be used by business and IT together to find out where enhanced software and support may be able to get to the desired outcome faster.

“The SAP Cloud ALM solution takes a top-down approach and compliments our other tools. The built-in guided help is very intuitive. And with the SAP Early Adopter Care program, we gained greater flexibility. We can use SAP Cloud ALM in our own private cloud while leveraging expert support from SAP,” says Peter Mobert, vice president of Rizing LLC.

Customers can begin working with SAP Cloud ALM in as little as 15 minutes. One of the key benefits of SAP Cloud ALM is being able to have full transparency on the flow of data with integrated monitoring. Through real-time insight, the solution can automatically be notified of exception events. Other critical benefits include:

Smoother business operations without disruptions with proactive monitoring and alerting

Increased business-process execution quality and performance by finding and analyzing issues on a business process, integration, user, and application level – before they occur

Having the information of solution health and efficiency with advanced analytics and intelligence, with continuous monitoring.

Customers have been responding to the solution and sharing their positive feedback. Manuel Lozano, Business Support Systems and Business Intelligence manager at Ezentis said, “Thanks to business-process monitoring and real-user monitoring applications enabled in the SAP Cloud ALM solution, we can verify how rollout projects are being adopted, follow business KPIs, and see how users are using SAP S/4HANA Cloud, checking the most-used apps.”

We are just scratching the surface. If you would like to learn more, join us October 19-22 for the SAP ALM Summit EMEA 2021. During the four-day interactive summit, you’ll learn about transforming to the cloud, managing IT solutions on-premise, hybrid, or in the cloud, and how to get the most value from your solutions.

Tim Steuer is vice president of Customer Communications and Relations at SAP SE.