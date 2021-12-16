WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has once again been positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Inc. “Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems” report.*

Gartner evaluated 20 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on “completeness of vision and ability to execute.”

“SAP’s cloud-first mind-set paves a critical, future-proof path forward for our customers. SAP Business Technology Platform serves as the unified, business-centric, and open platform for our customers to become an intelligent enterprise — helping to integrate and extend applications, streamline workflows and processes, and unlock powerful insights across all data,” said JG Chirapurath, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer, SAP BTP, SAP. “We believe this latest Gartner report demonstrates how we’ve successfully transitioned our leadership in the data management space to the cloud.”

Gartner reviewed several SAP products for this Magic Quadrant. The products, which address both operational and analytical DBMS use cases, include the SAP HANA Cloud database, the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution, SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise, SAP IQ software and the SAP SQL Anywhere suite.

SAP HANA is the database management foundation of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and is trusted by over 58,000 SAP customers to manage their most business-critical data. With the ability to process transactional and analytical workloads in real time — no matter where the data resides — SAP HANA is uniquely suited to support our customers’ intelligent enterprise journey.

