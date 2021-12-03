SHANGHAI — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced its first SAP.iO program in China focused on intelligent manufacturing. Five Chinese startups have been selected to join the cohort at the new SAP.iO Foundry Shanghai.

The SAP.iO program is designed to accelerate early-stage business-to-business startups that can extend the SAP portfolio and deliver additional innovation to customers.

“Intelligent manufacturing is not only the national policy of the Chinese government but also the only way forward for China’s economic growth and the transformation of manufacturing enterprises,” said Dr. Chenhong Huang, Global Executive Vice President, SAP SE, and President, SAP Greater China. “Engaging with partners such as startups is critical to succeed in the rapidly growing enterprise software market. SAP.iO complements intelligent manufacturing software from SAP with startup innovation.”

The new Shanghai location reflects SAP’s continued commitment to the vibrant Chinese ecosystem. It extends SAP’s global network of equity-free startup accelerators in the Asia Pacific Japan, North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions as its tenth SAP.iO Foundries location. During the 12-week program, the selected startups will have access to curated mentorship from SAP executives, exposure to SAP technology and application programming interfaces (APIs) and opportunities to collaborate with SAP customers.

“We will be working hand in hand with these amazing startups over the next three months to help them integrate with SAP technology and deliver high value to our customers,” said Lalitha Bhaskara, Vice President, SAP.iO Foundries for Asia Pacific Japan & China, SAP.

The cohort of startups at SAP.iO Foundry Shanghai include:

AI-LINK Network Co. Ltd. is a mobile edge computing platform that provides 5G services, including terminals, base stations and cloud platforms. It enables industrial automation for customers in manufacturing, logistics and energy industries.

TPSON is a fire protection prewarning system provider. It uses artificial intelligence (AI), fingerprint technology, cloud computing and operation services to integrate organically and provide comprehensive fire AI alerts, energy demand management and efficiency improvements for smart factories.

SunwayLand provides Internet of Things gateway SCADA and automation software for the multilevel control needs of digital workshops and smart factories.

HiScene develops augmented reality products and services that use AI core technologies, such as computer vision, deep learning and intelligent interaction.

Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd. uses AI and advanced robotics technologies to create efficient, flexible and reliable logistics robot solutions that help businesses improve efficiency and realize the intelligent and flexible transformation of their supply chain.

