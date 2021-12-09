WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it was recognized as a leader in environmental transparency and action by CDP, an international organization that is viewed as the gold standard of environmental reporting. SAP made it to CDP’s A List again, consolidating last year’s result.

The rating comes only weeks after SAP was named the software industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 15th consecutive year and signifies SAP as an environmental, social and governance front-runner.

“We remain firmly committed to leading by example in our efforts to run our business sustainably and report our progress,” said Luka Mucic, CFO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, responsible for SAP’s sustainability efforts. “Equally important is that we share our knowledge with our customers and enable them to achieve their own climate goals with our growing portfolio of sustainability solutions.”

SAP offers a range of enterprise software applications and technologies to help companies operate more sustainably.

The SAP Product Footprint Management solution has been available since September. It enables organizations to combat climate change by capturing the environmental footprint of products across the value chain.

Last month, SAP added SAP Responsible Design and Production, a solution that helps companies gain better visibility into material flows through their business processes including tracking and complying with rapidly changing regulations, especially those concerning product packaging and plastics.

Soon, the SAP Sustainability Control Tower will be available. The solution will integrate top-line and bottom-line management with an added dimension: a “green line” for integrated environmental and social sustainability insights, decision-making and reporting.

To learn more, check out SAP solutions for sustainability.

