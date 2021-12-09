In highly dynamic work environments, the pace of work keeps increasing continuously. As roles and responsibilities grow, it can be challenging to stay on top of mounting numbers of approval workflows, even more so with tasks and approval items scattered across systems.

Especially for cross-functional roles, taking broad workflow approval action across the solution portfolio to realize value quickly and efficiently can be difficult at times. Think of a spend manager for example: working in this area, employees need to oversee expenditure across various solutions like SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Fieldglass, and SAP S/4HANA.

With SAP Task Center we provide a new, unified inbox for approvals across multiple applications with a seamless and integrated user experience. Approval items from multiple SAP solutions are gathered in one list and ready to be processed in just one click. Users can:

Approve tasks quickly and efficiently

Reduce time spent navigating through various systems to manage approvals

Work off just one approval list

Improve quality and consistency of approvals for business-critical items

Minimize cost of implementation by automated setup

SAP Task Center provides approvers with a streamlined application and a people-centric user experience across devices to meet their flexible work styles. The unified inbox offers a smart, unified, and actionable approval application — in both mobile and a web environment.

SAP Task Center: Under the Hood

SAP Task Center combines multiple powerful capabilities from SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), like standardized APIs and a consistent security and identity management. Based on SAP Launchpad, it aims to provide a single point to access all assigned workflow tasks across SAP solutions to improve approval time and quality.

All assigned tasks can be easily accessed, searched, sorted, and filtered in the respective app, based on predefined criteria. With this, end users can either directly process and approve approvals in the unified inbox application, or can navigate to the task details of the integrated SAP solution — like SAP SuccessFactors, SAP S/4HANA Cloud and on premise, SAP Fieldglass — in case of more complex approval workflows.

Approve Tasks Anywhere and Any Time on SAP Mobile Start

In addition to the web application, SAP Task Center is also available within the SAP Mobile Start app.

SAP Mobile Start is a native app that serves as the mobile entry point to SAP’s business applications and content, providing users with a consumer-grade experience. Thoughtfully predefined content for typical persona and industry roles allows users to execute mobile-enabled business processes.

Get Started

SAP Business Technology Platform is the ultimate foundation to intelligently connect people, things, and businesses. To get started with the SAP Task Center requires a consumption-based commercial model in your SAP BTP global account (SAP Cloud Platform Enterprise Agreement or Pay-As-You-Go for SAP BTP).

In addition, you can access the unified inbox on your mobile devices through SAP Mobile Start , available for iOS on the App Store. More details on how to get started with SAP Mobile Start are available here.

SAP Task Center is integrated into SAP S/4HANA, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Fieldglass, and SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Further SAP solutions, such as SAP Ariba and SAP Concur, are planned to be supported beginning in the first quarter of 2022. Related details can be accessed in the SAP Road Map Explorer.

SAP Task Center realizes an overarching one workflow inbox across end-to-end processes, as outlined in SAP’s Integration Strategy paper.

Over the last 18 months, many more integration innovations have been delivered. Our commitment remains unchanged: we support every customer in their journey to run as an intelligent enterprise.

Learn More

Dr. Michael Ameling is senior vice president and head of Intelligent Enterprise and Cross Architecture, Technology & Innovation, SAP.

Dr. Philipp Herzig is senior vice president and head of Intelligent Enterprise and Cross Architecture, SAP Product Engineering.