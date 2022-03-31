SAP Launches R&D Hub for Deep Tech in Singapore

On March 23, SAP announced the launch of SAP Labs Singapore, a digital innovation hub that will drive product leadership, foster local digital talent, and boost ecosystem and community engagement.

The new SAP Labs Network location will catalyze deep technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and advance SAP solutions in digital supply chain, intelligent business network, and sustainability. Fundamental to the mission of SAP Labs Singapore will be engagement with organizations to understand how innovation and new technologies are transforming their capabilities to weather challenges and drive long-term, future-ready growth.

SAP also announced that, with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), SAP Labs Singapore will employ more than 500 highly skilled digital professionals locally by 2025, doubling its existing team of Product Engineering professionals in Singapore. About 200 are to be hired by the end of 2022 and will be based at SAP’s newly revamped regional headquarters for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

SAP Labs Singapore is the 21st SAP Labs Network location launched globally, the fourth in APJ, and the first in Southeast Asia. “SAP Labs Singapore joins a network of strategic high-tech clusters, reinforcing SAP’s strong confidence in Singapore as an innovation and investment hub, its highly educated and skilled talent, and its position as a regional beacon of excellence in technology innovation and a digital future,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering, who was in Singapore for the opening event.

With its more than 1,100 employees, Singapore remains a key contributor to SAP’s regional growth story. “With the support from EDB and our recently launched Centre for XM Innovation in Asia and SAP Labs Singapore, we continue to cement our position as a leader in innovation and remain committed to collaborating with our customers, partners, and community to harness cloud technology to accelerate growth in the digital economy,” said Eileen Chua, managing director, SAP Singapore.

Manik Saha, previously the strategic partner for SAP Product Engineering and CIO for SAP APJ, has been appointed managing director for SAP Labs Singapore. In his new role, Saha will help establish SAP Labs Singapore as an engineering hub. SAP plans to recruit early digital talent from Singapore’s local universities and institutions of higher learning, with a focus on software engineers and areas including AI, data analytics, cloud, and sustainability. “By investing in a diverse, local early talent pool here, SAP Labs Singapore aims to strengthen the engineering core in Singapore and create more high-skill, high-value career opportunities and paths for Singapore residents,” Saha said.