Dedicated SAP partner Quinso, part of the ORBIS family, is an expert in the complete supply chain process and has been developing apps and solutions for its manufacturing customer base since it began rolling out SAP S/4HANA public cloud implementations four years ago.

Now, the Quinso team uses SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) as a matter of course to help with hundreds of interface conversions, the integration of countless legacy systems, and the creation of a unique and configurable cloud scanning app that supports the delivery of smooth, seamless warehouse processes.

“SAP BTP enables us to optimize and extend our customers’ existing business processes to be more efficient and effective as well as identify and draw from new revenue streams,” says Quinso’s Niek Geene. “It helps us to help our customers ‘keep the core clean’. And, ultimately, it’s a vital component in helping to transform our customers into businesses of the future, true intelligent enterprises.”

In its bid to be the front-runner in deploying new tech that adds value for its customers, the ORBIS Group has recently launched a dedicated SAP BTP steering group that shares experiences and invests in new platform services for use across the business.

“We are particularly invested in supporting and encouraging our customers to use predictive analytics, and we’re also looking closely at SAP AppGyver to see how this might be able to add value to our customers’ businesses,” adds Geene.

The benefits to working on SAP BTP, in Geene’s view, are numerous, from a simple licensing framework to a low-code/no-code approach, among others. As a development platform, it is the first port-of-call for innovation.

“SAP BTP is essential for us as a business. In particular, the ability to develop apps on the platform enables us to bring added value to our customers by delivering state-of-the-art, side-by-side extensions,” says Geene.

Trying to sum up the experience of using SAP BTP in three words, however, is a tricky ask. “There are so many good reasons to use SAP BTP, from the apps to the migration tool for Cloud Integration, SAP Event Mesh, SAP Launchpad service, and the SAP HANA database,” says Geene. “And then there’s the benefits it brings to us and our customers. If I were to put it succinctly, I think it’s the simplicity and flexibility that makes it the platform of choice for us.”